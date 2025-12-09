‘Martin will be greatly missed’: Legendary Bristol photographer Martin Parr dies aged 73

3 hours ago

Legendary photographer Martin Parr has passed away in his Bristol home at the age of 73.

On Sunday 7th December, the Martin Parr Studio Instagram posted: “It is with great sadness that we announce that Martin Parr (1952-2025) died yesterday at home in Bristol.”

The post continues: “He is survived by his wife Susie, his daughter Ellen, his sister Vivien and his grandson George”. During this difficult time, the caption adds that the family has asked for privacy.

In his collections, Martin captured the simplicity and strangeness of British life through high-exposure images. Becoming a renowned photographer in the mid-1980s, his most famous exhibition is titled The Last Resort.

This project defined his distinctive style, capturing widespread attention in its exploration of the mundanities of Brighton and working-class Britons on holiday.

Despite receiving criticism at times, Martin’s photography stands timelessly as a powerful critique of society. Documentary photography in the 80s was primarily black and white, focused on exactness and darkness both in theme and in colour.

Martin, on the other hand, instigated a radical shift by turning to highly saturated and highly exposed coloured photography, making his style instantly recognisable.

Only Human stands as one of his most powerful exhibitions, which opened at the National Portrait Gallery in March 2019. This collection foregrounded British identity during the political uproar of Brexit. His satirical style, comprised of portraits of people from around the world, investigated the state of British identity and its ever-evolving relationship with politics.

The Martin Parr collection comprises over 12,000 items and was taken in its entirety by Tate Britain in 2017 to be displayed. Most notably, he established the Martin Parr Foundation in his hometown of Bristol, which holds his personal archive and displays many other artists.

The news has come as a shock to many, considering his recent TV appearances and new documentary I am Martin Parr, which has aired on the BBC. In the documentary, the photographer spoke about the importance of portraying aspects of working-class life and its centrality to the British psyche.

The 73-year-old told the Guardian in an interview earlier this year: “Photographing it all is a form of therapy for me. It’s defined my life.”

Featured image via Instagram @martinparrstudio