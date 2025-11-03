Gang posing as officers rob man in broad daylight in Birmingham

14 hours ago

A gang posing as police officers robbed a man in broad daylight in Birmingham last week.

After the mugging, the group fled in a car fitted with flashing blue lights and sirens.

The offence took place on College Road, Washwood Heath, Birmingham, at around 2pm on Monday 27th October.

Dashcam footage from a witness shows the victim being grabbed by the neck by two of the robbers while another tries to take his bag.

The gang were all dressed in jeans, dark coats and wore undercover cop-style hats.

The group made off with a watch and food delivery items, then fled the scene in a fake police car. Footage shows the unmarked Skoda reversing at speed with sirens blaring and blue lights flashing.

Brave passersby can be seen confronting the robbers as the victim is dragged down the road alongside the car. The victim eventually breaks free as the fake police car hits multiple parked vehicles before speeding away.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: “We are investigating a robbery after a vehicle collided with multiple vehicles while reversing on College Road, Washwood Heath, at around 2pm on Monday.”

“Offenders posing as police officers stole items from a man including a watch and food delivery items.”

“The vehicle then made off on blue lights and a siren.”

“We believe two vehicles were involved in the robbery and would appeal for anyone with any information including CCTV or dashcam footage to please contact us via 101 quoting crime number 20/423537/25.”

“Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

Featured image via SWNS