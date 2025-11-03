The Tab

Gang posing as officers rob man in broad daylight in Birmingham

A gang posing as police officers robbed a man

Freya Bird | News

A gang posing as police officers robbed a man in broad daylight in Birmingham last week.

After the mugging, the group fled in a car fitted with flashing blue lights and sirens.

The offence took place on College Road, Washwood Heath, Birmingham, at around 2pm on Monday 27th October.

Dashcam footage from a witness shows the victim being grabbed by the neck by two of the robbers while another tries to take his bag.

The gang were all dressed in jeans, dark coats and wore undercover cop-style hats.

The group made off with a watch and food delivery items, then fled the scene in a fake police car. Footage shows the unmarked Skoda reversing at speed with sirens blaring and blue lights flashing.

Brave passersby can be seen confronting the robbers as the victim is dragged down the road alongside the car. The victim eventually breaks free as the fake police car hits multiple parked vehicles before speeding away.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: “We are investigating a robbery after a vehicle collided with multiple vehicles while reversing on College Road, Washwood Heath, at around 2pm on Monday.”

“Offenders posing as police officers stole items from a man including a watch and food delivery items.”

“The vehicle then made off on blue lights and a siren.”

“We believe two vehicles were involved in the robbery and would appeal for anyone with any information including CCTV or dashcam footage to please contact us via 101 quoting crime number 20/423537/25.”

“Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

Featured image via SWNS

Freya Bird | News
Sheffield Hallam University announces building closure

Amelia Wankowicz

Departments have relocated to the new Howard Street campus

Bonfire Night: Here are the five best places to watch the fireworks in London

Maegan Erin Gawigawen

It’s time to wrap up warm and brace the cold together

Aileen Wuornos adoptive mother now social media

What Aileen Wuornos’s adoptive mother Arlene Pralle is doing now, according to her social media

Suchismita Ghosh

She has quietly stepped away from public life

Here’s exactly what’s going on with the viral TikTok transgender flag emoji ‘ban’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s not showing up in comments anymore

Old pictures of Emma before Selling Sunset reveal how much she’s *actually* changed

Ellissa Bain

You’ll be surprised

Guys it’s official: The Warwick 2025 BNOC nominations are now open

Amelia Phillpotts

Now’s your chance to get involved in Warwick’s Big Name on Campus competition

Kurts Adams Rozentals

Olympic hopeful banned from sport after filming ‘s*x act’ for OnlyFans during flight

Kieran Galpin

A panel called the video ‘indecent’ and ‘immoral behaviour’

Celebrity Traitors’ Alan Carr calls fellow contestants ‘thick’ for this jarring reason

Hebe Hancock

It seems a bit harsh

selling sunset chrishell and sandra in the middle of an argument

Chrishell and Sandra’s conflicting accounts of the car keying incident on Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

The plot has thickened

Lily Phillips shares a before and after video from stunt

Lily Phillips shares hideous ‘before and after’ video from new challenge, and now my eyes hurt

Hayley Soen

‘Girl you look traumatised’

