The Tab
oxford university the bod library who have complained about the tabs article about the vice chancellor

Oxford University’s salty response to reports on the vice-chancellor’s ‘rent-free’ mansion

It argued she cannot live ‘rent-free’ as the university does not charge her rent

Claudia Cox | News

The University of Oxford has clapped back at The Tab’s report about their vice-chancellor being housed in a £3.5 million mansion.

The Tab reported that the vice-chancellor lives “rent-free” in a university-owned house.

A spokesperson for the university told the Oxford Mail that the article “incorrectly refers” to the vice-chancellor living “rent-free”. They argued she does not live “rent-free” as the university does not charge her rent for this property.

The Oxford English Dictionary defines “rent-free” as “exempt from payment of rent”.

As part of her contract, the current vice-chancellor, Professor Irene Tracey, lives in a red brick, three-storey Victorian mansion. The property has a walled garden and a period conservatory. The university’s accounts for the 2023/2024 year show she received  £573,000, including a salary of £410,000 and an accommodation payment worth £100,000. The vice-chancellor does use the house for business meetings and for hosting events.

oxford university vice-chancellor

The vice-chancellor of the University of Oxford (Image via YouTube)

The University of Oxford also wanted to call into question The Tab writing that “The previous vice-chancellor, Professor Louise Richardson, was criticised in 2017 for her salary while living rent-free in the mansion.” The university commented on The Tab not explicitly saying in that piece which specific people had criticsed the vice-chancellor, and for what exact reason.

As explained in the following paragraph of The Tab’s piece, The Times reported in 2017 on backlash to the £116,406 refurbishments on the house.

Most Read

It’s been changed, so here’s the schedule for the Celebrity Traitors’ final episodes

Love Blind Megan Paul baby

Everything we know about Paul, the father of Megan Sparkle’s baby after Love Is Blind

MAFS UK 2025 couple make it to end of the show but have since split after shock revelation

The vice-chancellors of several other prestigious UK universities are also accommodated by the uni. The University of Cambridge‘s vice-chancellor, Professor Deborah Prentice, resides within a property that is estimated to now by worth approximately £5 million. The University of Edinburgh houses their principal in one of the most expensive streets in Scotland. The uni covers the household bills, including garden landscaping and servicing the Aga cooker.

For more like this, follow The Tab on Instagram.

More on: Oxbridge Oxford University
Claudia Cox | News

Read Next

sir peter mathieson vice-chancellor of university of edinburgh house

Yup, Edinburgh University’s vice-chancellor lives rent-free in a mansion despite £420k pay

durham university and the uni of edinburgh uk unis getting rid of lots of jobs

The UK unis where students will lose the most lecturers and support staff

the university of oxford and some uk uni students looking shocked

The Times Good University Guide 2026 is out, and Oxbridge aren’t the best UK unis anymore

Latest

Remember, remember! Your guide to Fireworks displays in Lancaster

Erin Malik

Wrap up warm, bring your friends, and revel in what Lancs has to offer this Bonfire Night

We hosted the ultimate Halloween party this year: This is how it went

Faye Robinson

This one was worth the hangover

A nightmare on West Street: Sheffield’s best dressed this halloween

Isabella Dean

We took a walk along West Street and Carver Street to find Sheffield’s best Halloween costumes of 2025!

Spooky Sheffield! New data names the city in the top paranormal places in the UK

Niamh Brownhill

Are you living with a ghost? It is not just your housemates that might be spooky!

University of York increases safety patrols to tackle hate crime on and off campus

Shannon Downing

It follows growing concerns about race-related incidents

Not drinking? Here’s 10 sober ways to celebrate Halloween in London

Kaycee Padayachy

Because who isn’t bored of sticky dance floors?

London’s ghostly hotspots: the top 10 most haunted areas in the city

Emira Shpati

And surprisingly no, Scala isn’t one of them

Excl: Edinburgh University begins compulsory layoffs with department set to be axed

Jamie Calder

Seven staff in the Instute for Academic Development are set to lose their jobs when the department closes

mary selling sunset flowers

Mary spills real reason behind her dramatic reaction to Chelsea’s flowers on Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

There was me thinking she really hated carnations

All the best group costumes you’re bound to spot at a Liverpool Halloween party tonight

Imogen Griffiths

If we see one more last minute cat ear and fishnets combo, we’re calling it a crisis

Remember, remember! Your guide to Fireworks displays in Lancaster

Erin Malik

Wrap up warm, bring your friends, and revel in what Lancs has to offer this Bonfire Night

We hosted the ultimate Halloween party this year: This is how it went

Faye Robinson

This one was worth the hangover

A nightmare on West Street: Sheffield’s best dressed this halloween

Isabella Dean

We took a walk along West Street and Carver Street to find Sheffield’s best Halloween costumes of 2025!

Spooky Sheffield! New data names the city in the top paranormal places in the UK

Niamh Brownhill

Are you living with a ghost? It is not just your housemates that might be spooky!

University of York increases safety patrols to tackle hate crime on and off campus

Shannon Downing

It follows growing concerns about race-related incidents

Not drinking? Here’s 10 sober ways to celebrate Halloween in London

Kaycee Padayachy

Because who isn’t bored of sticky dance floors?

London’s ghostly hotspots: the top 10 most haunted areas in the city

Emira Shpati

And surprisingly no, Scala isn’t one of them

Excl: Edinburgh University begins compulsory layoffs with department set to be axed

Jamie Calder

Seven staff in the Instute for Academic Development are set to lose their jobs when the department closes

mary selling sunset flowers

Mary spills real reason behind her dramatic reaction to Chelsea’s flowers on Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

There was me thinking she really hated carnations

All the best group costumes you’re bound to spot at a Liverpool Halloween party tonight

Imogen Griffiths

If we see one more last minute cat ear and fishnets combo, we’re calling it a crisis