One week on: Ranking Lily Allen’s West End Girl songs by how damning they are on the album

West End Girl has become the Lily Allen magnum opus – a glorious return to music after seven years away with not just a great record, but an album that is provocative, raw, vulnerable and full of bombshells that have dominated the week’s pop culture landscape. Not just the week of course, but it will be one of the most defining moments of the entire year. It feels like it’s all anyone has thought of for the first week of its release and it’s only becoming more of a success for Lily. Now we’ve had a chance to – ahem – ruminate on the record for a week, here’s a ranking of all the West End Girl songs on the new Lily Allen album by how truly damning they are towards David Harbour.

14. Dallas Major

Truly one of the biggest bops on the album and an instant favourite on my first listens. But Dallas Major is more introspective and anecdotal than damning – as it tells the story of Lily dabbling on the dating apps she never wanted to be on in the first place.

13. Just Enough

Another introspective song which sees Lily Allen overanalyse her perceived flaws and insecurities which she feels have been magnified by David Harbour’s actions. It’s damning in the sense that this is all his fault, but she gets more ruthless and bombshell dropping elsewhere on the record.

12. Nonmonogamummy

Don’t be fooled by its chirpy exterior – the fury and sarcasm comes thick and fast. A great track at deeping how flexible she’s being forced to be to keep the relationship afloat.

11. Sleepwalking

The coasting of their relationship due to his demands, Sleepwalking shows the impact of how their open arrangement is ruining their own sex life and how Lily feels like she’s drifting. It’s heartbreaking.

10. Ruminating

Ranking West End Girl by Lily Allen by how DAMNING the songs are kicks up a gear now we’re in the top 10. Track two feels like a spiral. You’re falling with Lily as her mind races and she can’t sleep after the first track sets the scene and you can’t help but be furious that she has to go through all this.

9. Beg For Me

Truly one of the saddest songs on the whole record and it’s very damning in how Lily feels like she’s literally having to beg for her marriage because she’d do anything to make it work and Harbour isn’t willing to. The sheer devastation is what makes it so damning. That production is so banging, as a side note.

8. Let You W/In

Let You W/In treads similar themes to other songs in this ranking of Lily Allen West End Girl, but it’s here in the album’s penultimate song that everything reaches its true peak of sadness. It feels so damning because you can feel in these lyrics how much his actions have changed Lily as a person and it’s heartbreaking.

7. West End Girl

We’re at the halfway point of the West End Girl album ranking and Lily Allen kicks off this record with an instantly damning song. West End Girl is devastating in how it goes from fairytale to nightmare with one horrible phone call, and the tone of this track being the most jubilant and the way she rips the rug from us with the shift in lyrical content is the perfect way to represent how Harbour’s demeanour shifting after her casting took the rug from under her marriage as well.

6. Relapse

God, this one hurts. Lily Allen has always been frank about her addiction struggles across her whole career and it’s on Relapse where we see how much Harbour’s alleged actions are impacting her – that she’s considering relapsing. If that’s not damning I don’t know what is.

5. Fruityloop

Booting off the top five most damning in the West End Girl ranking, Lily Allen closes the album with the realisation that “it’s not me, it’s you”. Not only is she name checking her number one sophomore album – but she’s ascending to clarity in a way that leaves all shaking our heads and tutting at David Harbour (to say the least).

4. Madeline

The most talked about song on the album, for sure. But whilst this is very damning and a very real look inside the racing mind as she works out who Madeline might be and eventually makes contact – it’s outdone by three more. It’s very damning for Madeline as well as Harbour.

3. Tennis

More damning than even Madeline is the track before it: Tennis. On Tennis, David Harbour being cold to Lily Allen makes your heart ache for how much the romance is failing and it drops the devastation of her seeing the name on his phone. Awful. It’s truly the beginning of the most damning run of the record.

2. 4chan Stan

For anyone who knows anything about 4chan, the last thing you ever want to be called is a stan of it.

1. Pussy Palace

The emotional and anger filled centrepiece of West End Girl is the lead single Pussy Palace. The realisation that Harbour was allegedly breaking the rules of their arrangement and her grim discovery in his personal space is just the bombshell moment of this album that left every jaw on the ground when they first heard it.

