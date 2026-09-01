The full rundown of which cast members are still together after the Love Island USA reunion

The Love Island USA reunion is here at long last, I mean honestly I think they left it too long, so let’s see who’s still together afterwards.

Jen and Gabe

Yep, these two are officially coupled as Jen recently confirmed in a video featuring a picture of Gabe on her fridge.

Bryce & Trinity

These two are still very much still together after the Love Island USA reunion. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, the pair first confirmed that they’re stronger than ever and haven’t really been apart since getting back home from Fifi. Bryce shared: “It’s kind of a scary thought. With her, I never feel like I need alone time. It never feels like I need space.”

They’ve both been supporting each other to get through all of the comments on social media about their relationship, with Trinity explaining: “If he’s in his head about something, I’m there to be like, ‘Pay it dust. You have so much love and support; weed out the trauma.’ Trinity said. “If I’m down, he tells me the same exact thing. It’s a good balance.”

Zach & Kayda

These two are official and have moved in together, with Kayda recently defending the fact that Charlie is also living with them after someone asked when he’d be moving out. She responded: “Baby he found the house, I moved in with them. And he’s Zach’s BROTHER y’all are weird for thinking our living situation is weird.”

Aniya & Carl

Aniya and Carl are still together after Love Island USA, with Carl explaining in a recent interview why he hadn’t made things official with Aniya yet. During an appearance on WWHL, Andy Cohen asked whether the pair are official yet, with Carl responding: “No, so we are not officially boyfriend-girlfriend yet. You know, I came in late, right?

“I came in Casa Amor, so [we] had a couple weeks to get to know each other,” Carl continued. “And I honestly feel after two weeks the connection is really strong and we just feel really, really happy.” He added: “We just kinda want to keep rolling that as long as we can.”

Melanie & Sincere

Melanie and Sincere are also still together after the Love Island USA reunion.

Corbin & Parmida

These two are no longer together as revealed at the reunion, to the surprise of nobody. And it looks like Corbin might have already moved on with a mystery woman…

Kenzie & Dylan

These two are official too, Dylan recently gushed about Kenzie during an interview with Swooon, saying: “I think it goes without saying at this point, but like Kenzie and I really, really — well, I almost said a different word.

“We really, really like each other a lot, and we’re moving in that direction of really falling for each other, and every single night, we just talk about how we feel closer, and we just are moving in an amazing direction. And you know, I’m already there. She says she’s obsessed with me, so it’s just a great feeling, and I’m just excited to see what’s in store for us.”

Sol

Sol is with someone new after Love Island USA, although she’s keeping his identity a secret for now.

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