Right, these are the top 10 artists you can’t miss at Simple Things Festival 2025

Bristol’s favourite chaotic celebration of sound is back and waiting to shake the city all throughout the centre

3 hours ago

The return of Simple Things Festival brings a bright and lively scene to our city centre tomorrow. Cure the winter blues with dancing, watching, and listening of an extraordinary variety of culture. Simple Things has outdone itself again.

A championing celebration of sound in Bristol, bring your mates, your earplugs and your curiosity to wander around the city this weekend. This list was curated by Simple Things Director and co-founder of Crack Magazine, Tom Frost. Here’s are the top 10 artists he says you cannot miss.

Nala Sinephro

Saturday afternoon’s headliner is set to turn the beacon into a celestial dream space. Nala Sinephro makes her Bristol debut. The Belgian-born, London-based harpist and composer, moves you through realms with her progressive, experimental avant-garde jazz. Her performance promises to transcend you into her world. Fresh off her critically acclaimed score for the new A24 film The Smashing Machine. She is not one to miss as she rises, and cements her spiritually ambient sound into the jazz scene.

The Bug (Closing Set)

The legendary British musician and producer, returns to the festival to close out the main stage. The Bug, AKA Kevin Martin brings a full MC line-up. Featuring legends such as Flowdan, Warrior Queen, Manga St Hilaire, Logan and Magugu. Their collaboration delivers raw energy, with bass so heavy you’ll feel it in your bones. Bring earplugs to witness a showcase of why the King of British dub and grime chaos still reigns.

The Cellars (PTS Takeover)

Psychotherapy sessions return to takeover the newly restored Cellars of Bristol Beacon. Think low ceilings, big subs and bass that sends vibrations through your body. One of the venues most intimate spaces showcases a lineup from some of Bristol best in dubstep and grime, Joker. Delivering his signature “purple sound” encompassing melodic grime meeting G-funk, joined by Aya who will bring more weird, wobbly and wonderful to The Cellars.

Florence Sinclair

Florence Sinclair’s rare live set is looking to be one of Simple Thing’s most intimate moments. The blend of early grime and hip-hop fused with chamber pop turns vulnerability into art.

The deeply personal cinematic experience Florence Sinclair will curate, explores black British identity painting history into a sound where ambient soul meets the ghosts of grime. This performative will stay with you once you have left THE STAGE through the imprint Sinclair’s personal sound leaves.

The Bristol Megascreen

Come and relax from all the chaos in the Bristol Megascreen (yes, that IMAX). This years headline screening: TAKKUUK , an arctic crisis film scored by infamous electronic duo BICEP. Bringing unforgettable visuals paired with transforming sound. This is more than just a screening, it’s an experience that will send rhythmic shivers down your spine.

Upchuck

A garage-punk band backed by true meaning brings, sheer velocity to Bristol crowds this weekend. Atlanta’s DIY punk heroes fronted by KT, speak to the generation charged by anger and need for social change. Their social commentary screams to those frustrated of systemic injustices’ synonymous effects across the pond. Expect stage dives, vivacious movement, sweat and a lasting reminder that punk is still very much political.

Steve Davis

You wouldn’t want to miss an iconic DJ set from the six-time world snooker champion would you? Simple Things loves a curveball and brings you a rare DJ set from Steve Davis on the Terrace. His curated lineup featuring jp glazer and leftfield innovators like Graham Dunnings & Strickly Kev (AKA DJ Food). Providing an experience that travels progressive rock to experimental electronics. Let curiosity get the best of you and give it a shot.

Lovers Skit

Catch the soon-to-be-massive duo in the iconic Sportsman’s. The Swedish MC and DJ duo bring an unmatchable energy of their electric live sets to the old-school sports pub. The whirlwind of 90s breakbeat, glitchy electro pop and hardcore punk energy, showcased in their latest EP All Rights Reserved will bring the chaotic and stylish riot to life.

Rich(ard) Dawson

Part folk visionary, part regressive rock poet Rich(ard) Dawson comes to Simple Things MainStage on Saturday afternoon. To take us on a journey of heartbreak and hope. If you’re into storytelling that takes you out of body, this is an essential stop. A man who solely with his guitar can make you laugh and cry. The narrative he curates will take you from tenderness to ferocity, perfect for any mood with a drink in hand.

Joshua Idehen

Come for a rave, leave having a revelation. Joshua Idehen brings rhythm poetry and charisma. The spoken word artists encapsulates euphoria through lyricism accompanied with a backdrop of vibrant electronic house beats. His performance feels like therapy and celebration rolled into one. You can find him at the Bridgehouse stage within the Bristol Beacon’s foyer.

All images via Soul Media