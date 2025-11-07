Nominations are officially open for The Newcastle Tab’s BNOC competition 2025

4 hours ago

Every uni has that person who’s basically campus famous. The one you spot in Jesmond Tesco or outside Market Shaker and instantly text the group chat to update them on their movements.

Well, The Newcastle Tab wants your help to find them – we’re on the hunt for Newcastle’s biggest BNOC.

If you’ve never heard the term, BNOC stands for “Biggest Name on Campus” and refers to the person everyone seems to know, or at least knows of. The campus celebrity, if you will.

Maybe it’s your course mate who’s somehow mates with everyone. Your flatmate who ends up in every night-out photo dump. That one guy who you always see flitting round the uni gym. Or the girl who still waves at you after one awkward interaction in Soho toilets. Whoever it is, we want to hear about them.

Both Newcastle and Northumbria students can get involved, but let’s keep it friendly (no fights in the Hobo queue, please).

Could it even be… you?

Nominations close on November 12th at 23:59pm so make sure to get your entries in before then so we can crown Newcastle’s ultimate BNOC for 2025.