Nobody Wants This season two is dragged for these ‘lame and distracting’ product placements

Nobody Wants This many close-ups of skincare products

Nobody Wants This season two has finally arrived on Netflix. What the rom-com show lacks in plot, it appears to make up for with product. Netflix viewers are ripping into Nobody Wants This for what they consider an excessive amount of product placements.

Now, it’s really, really not unusual for TV shows or films to prominently feature specific products, or name-drop brands. Working with large corporations in this way can help studios to fund projects. Car chase sequences in blockbuster movies serve many purposes, gals.

One could argue that since most characters in Nobody Wants This are ridiculously rich Californians, showing luxury items and name-dropping brands actually makes the show feel authentic and contemporary. But there are so many moments in Nobody Wants This when viewers found the prominence given to products to be downright jarring.

A viewer wrote on Reddit: “The most distracting placements where it was over-the-top were hard to stomach… the forced dialogue and product shots were like being hit over the head as a viewer. ”

“Insane levels, to the point of embarrassment,” another commented, “this isn’t entertainment it’s a series of product brand sponsorships held together by excessive moments of Morgan touching her hair.”

Let’s examine the moments when brands feature most blatantly.

When Noah gifts Joanne a necklace for Valentine’s Day, the designer’s name takes up half the screen.

nobody wants this necklace

Hey, where do you think he went shopping?
(Image via Netflix)

Jennifer Meyer is actually really good friends with the show’s creators. Wow, what a coincidence.

A particular Estée Lauder product is clearly visible on several occasions in Joanne’s home. In episode five, Joanne shelters from excessive social interaction in a bathroom. She phones her sister, and applies a skincare product. Netflix viewers found it rather jarring that a) Joanne would do this at an angle that meant the label was perfectly visible to the camera b) she is applying an “advanced night repair” serum on top of a full face of make-up, in broad daylight, at a baby-naming ceremony.

nobody wants this product placement estẽe lauder serum

How normal (Image via Netflix)

Airbnb definitely partnered with Nobody Wants This. They ran a competition for tickets to the premier, and created two other new Airbnb experiences inspired by the show. Half the cast choose to spend their Valentine’s Day at a pasta-making class. The chef outright tells everyone: “Welcome to Osteria Mozza. We’re so happy you chose to book an Airbnb experience with us today, and what a day it will be!” How subtle.

In several shots, products seem to be positioned in a way that would be odd in real life, but ensures the logo is fully visible on screen.

nobody wants this doughnuts product placement

(Image via Netflix)

Joanne and Morgan’s diet appears to be at least 90 per cent Dunkin’ doughnuts and coffees.

nobody wants this products spray bottle

Wait, doesn’t everybody speak to their boyfriends while waving a cleaning spray bottles, with their fingers positioned precisely so we can all read the writing on the label?

Featured image via Netflix

Bristol blues: The reality of uni life in November

Fin Statham

Why is everyone feeling down in the dumps, and why is nobody talking about it?

20-year-old Liverpool student jailed for mowing down supermarket shopper in uninsured car

Michaela Roper

Hlobelam Nongwr faces 20 months in prison after his ‘dangerous driving’ hospitalised a woman

Man jailed after strangling and sexually assaulting a woman in Cardiff

Mischa Denney-Richards

Fawaz Alsamaou attacked his victim under a bridge in Cathays

chrishell selling sunset season nine staged scenes

The most staged and ‘fake’ scenes in Selling Sunset season nine, according to Chrishell

Claudia Cox

I’m still very confused by what happened with her and Sandra

king's college london vc salary

Kings College London vice chancellor lives rent free in luxury flat despite £300k salary

Samah Tabba

Professor Shitij Kapur lives in a flat almost 20 times larger than most of the Stamford Street Apartment residences offered to KCL students

Stop what you’re doing, because The Nottingham Tab is officially hiring for a News Editor

Lucy McLaughlin

Applications close at on Thursday 13th November at midnight

Zohran Mamdani wife age NYC win

Zohran Mamdani’s wife goes viral for shocking age after becoming the historic First Lady of NYC

Suchismita Ghosh

He is the youngest mayor of NYC in more than 100 years

Rockstar GTA VI drama

Office protests and big drama: Inside the Rockstar Games chaos as it delays GTA VI once again

Harrison Brocklehurst

More than 30 employees have been fired for ‘gross misconduct’

Students brand new Cambridge University Society of Women ‘embarrassing’ and ‘TERF-aligned’

Evie du Bois

The society openly opposes what it describes as the university’s ‘obsession with gender ideology’

Meet Zohran Mamdani’s famous mum, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker that is so iconic

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

His whole family is cool

