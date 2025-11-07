Nobody Wants This season two is dragged for these ‘lame and distracting’ product placements

Nobody Wants This many close-ups of skincare products

Nobody Wants This season two has finally arrived on Netflix. What the rom-com show lacks in plot, it appears to make up for with product. Netflix viewers are ripping into Nobody Wants This for what they consider an excessive amount of product placements.

Now, it’s really, really not unusual for TV shows or films to prominently feature specific products, or name-drop brands. Working with large corporations in this way can help studios to fund projects. Car chase sequences in blockbuster movies serve many purposes, gals.

One could argue that since most characters in Nobody Wants This are ridiculously rich Californians, showing luxury items and name-dropping brands actually makes the show feel authentic and contemporary. But there are so many moments in Nobody Wants This when viewers found the prominence given to products to be downright jarring.

A viewer wrote on Reddit: “The most distracting placements where it was over-the-top were hard to stomach… the forced dialogue and product shots were like being hit over the head as a viewer. ”

“Insane levels, to the point of embarrassment,” another commented, “this isn’t entertainment it’s a series of product brand sponsorships held together by excessive moments of Morgan touching her hair.”

Let’s examine the moments when brands feature most blatantly.

When Noah gifts Joanne a necklace for Valentine’s Day, the designer’s name takes up half the screen.

Jennifer Meyer is actually really good friends with the show’s creators. Wow, what a coincidence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JENNIFER MEYER (@jenmeyerjewelry)

A particular Estée Lauder product is clearly visible on several occasions in Joanne’s home. In episode five, Joanne shelters from excessive social interaction in a bathroom. She phones her sister, and applies a skincare product. Netflix viewers found it rather jarring that a) Joanne would do this at an angle that meant the label was perfectly visible to the camera b) she is applying an “advanced night repair” serum on top of a full face of make-up, in broad daylight, at a baby-naming ceremony.

Airbnb definitely partnered with Nobody Wants This. They ran a competition for tickets to the premier, and created two other new Airbnb experiences inspired by the show. Half the cast choose to spend their Valentine’s Day at a pasta-making class. The chef outright tells everyone: “Welcome to Osteria Mozza. We’re so happy you chose to book an Airbnb experience with us today, and what a day it will be!” How subtle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jing Gao (@jingtheory)

In several shots, products seem to be positioned in a way that would be odd in real life, but ensures the logo is fully visible on screen.

Joanne and Morgan’s diet appears to be at least 90 per cent Dunkin’ doughnuts and coffees.

Wait, doesn’t everybody speak to their boyfriends while waving a cleaning spray bottles, with their fingers positioned precisely so we can all read the writing on the label?

