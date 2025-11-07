Missed Bonfire Night? Here’s where to catch fireworks around York this weekend

4 hours ago

Even though Bonfire Night’s been and gone, your chance to see the sky light up definitely hasn’t. Grab your mates, wrap up warm, and go and make your Saturday night literally lit. York and surrounding areas are lighting up the sky this weekend.

Easingwold Fireworks Spectacular – Millfields Park

If you want a proper community feel without venturing too far from York, Easingwold’s Fireworks Spectacular is a great shout. The event kicks off with gates opening at 6pm, giving you plenty of time to grab a snack and find a good spot before the fireworks start at 7:30pm.

There’ll be plenty of hot and cold food and refreshments, plus entertainment from YO1 Radio, so you won’t be standing around in silence while waiting for the first rocket. It’s a family-friendly and alcohol-free event, so expect a relaxed vibe with plenty of kids waving glow sticks. It’s perfect if you’re after something wholesome and low-stress, just don’t turn up expecting to find a beer tent. Tickets are £5 each, with all funds going to the Scout Group

Easingwold might be a little drive from York, but it’s well worth it if you fancy a classic fireworks experience without the city crowds.

Jubilee Park Bonfire & Fireworks – Fangoss

If your ideal Bonfire Night involves standing next to a roaring fire with a mulled wine in hand, Fangoss should be top of your list. Gates open at 6pm, the bonfire gets lit at 6:30pm, and the fireworks start at 7pm, so you’ll get the full experience.

Tickets are £10 per person, giving you access to a BBQ, licensed bar, and mulled wine. It’s got that proper countryside atmosphere, think fairy lights and wood smoke.

If you’re looking to escape the city for something that feels a bit more like the Bonfire Nights you remember as a kid (but with alcohol this time), Fangoss is the one.

Rawcliffe Bar Country Park Bonfire & Fireworks Display

For the biggest event in York, you can’t beat Rawcliffe Bar’s annual bonfire and fireworks display. It’s one of the city’s most popular celebrations, and it’s perfect whether you’re going with flatmates, family, or just looking for something fun to do that doesn’t involve another night at the pub.

The organisers have thought of everything, from early entry for families to a noise reduced fireworks display at 5:30pm, and then the main event later on with the bonfire at 7pm and fireworks at 7:30pm. It’s a great mix of excitement and accessibility, so no one has to miss out.

There’s also live music, tunes from York Mix, plenty of funfair rides, and food and drink to keep you warm and fed while you wait. From burgers and churros to hot chocolate and cider, there’s something for everyone. It’s busy, loud, and a little bit chaotic, but that’s all part of the fun.

Tickets are £12.50 per person, but if you want the full fireworks experience without leaving York, this is the one to go to. Just get there early if you want a good view, because it’s always packed.