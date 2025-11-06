Top 5 Cambridge Colleges to visit

5 hours ago

With 31 colleges in Cambridge, there is so much to explore when you arrive. However, from stern porters to confusing opening hours it can be difficult to know where to start. So, here is my guide to the 5 best colleges to visit!

1) Newnham

Starting strong with my own college Newnham! Located next to Sidgwick site Newnham is the perfect college to visit in-between your lectures. As Newnham is open to the public, you won’t have any difficulty with the porters, who are in my opinion some of the friendliest in Cambridge (perhaps I am slightly biased). With the Iris café being a perfect study spot (especially if you like overpriced pastries) and Newnham having some of the most amazing gardens, it is definitely a college you should tick of your list.

2) Selwyn

Another conveniently located college for humanity students (sorry STEM students) Selwyn, like Newnham, is open to visit. Selwyn is a relaxed college with the perfect mix of gothic architecture and lovely gardens. Selwyn is also my go to spot for brunch which is reasonably priced and involves getting to sit in it’s incredible hall!

3) Downing

Located in the centre of town Downing is a great place to explore if you are in a more central college. The architecture at Downing is absolutely stunning, and many people compare it to Pride and Prejudice. Downing is a great option if you want a scenic walk around some beautiful grounds.

4) Kings

My favourite cut-through into town has got to be Kings, the surreal experience of carrying my Sainsbury’s shop through Kings is something I am still not used to. With your CamCard you are typically allowed to go cut through Kings (although occasionally the porters do turn you away). The best perk of going through Kings is free entry into the chapel which is absolutely amazing. I highly recommend going to have a look even if you only have 10 minutes.

5) Homerton

To finish of on a controversial one I would recommend making the trek out to Homerton. Whilst I was not jumping for joy when I found out my supervisions were at Homerton this term when I arrived I was happy that I’d made the trip. Especially in autumn, the trees in Homerton’s orchard are beautiful and the café provides a great study spot. It is also right next to the education department so there are lots of places to study after you have had an explore.

Featured Image Credit: Madeleine Wood