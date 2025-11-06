The Tab

Top 5 Cambridge Colleges to visit

Does your college make the cut?

Anna Smith Kirchner | Features, Opinion

With 31 colleges in Cambridge, there is so much to explore when you arrive. However, from stern porters to confusing opening hours it can be difficult to know where to start. So, here is my guide to the 5 best colleges to visit!

1) Newnham

Image Credit: Anna Smith Kirchner

Starting strong with my own college Newnham! Located next to Sidgwick site Newnham is the perfect college to visit in-between your lectures. As Newnham is open to the public, you won’t have any difficulty with the porters, who are in my opinion some of the friendliest in Cambridge (perhaps I am slightly biased). With the Iris café being a perfect study spot (especially if you like overpriced pastries) and Newnham having some of the most amazing gardens, it is definitely a college you should tick of your list.

2) Selwyn

Image Credit: Anna Smith Kirchner

Another conveniently located college for humanity students (sorry STEM students) Selwyn, like Newnham, is open to visit. Selwyn is a relaxed college with the perfect mix of gothic architecture and lovely gardens. Selwyn is also my go to spot for brunch which is reasonably priced and involves getting to sit in it’s incredible hall!

3) Downing

Located in the centre of town Downing is a great place to explore if you are in a more central college. The architecture at Downing is absolutely stunning, and many people compare it to Pride and Prejudice. Downing is a great option if you want a scenic walk around some beautiful grounds.

4) Kings

Image Credit: Anna Smith Kirchner

Most Read

The Celebrity Traitors winner has LEAKED and this is who wins the show

Ok, here’s exactly what MAFS’ Keye actually does for work after ‘six figure salary’ comments

Revealed: The number of couples still together after filming MAFS UK 2025 has leaked

My favourite cut-through into town has got to be Kings, the surreal experience of carrying my Sainsbury’s shop through Kings is something I am still not used to. With your CamCard you are typically allowed to go cut through Kings (although occasionally the porters do turn you away). The best perk of going through Kings is free entry into the chapel which is absolutely amazing. I highly recommend going to have a look even if you only have 10 minutes.

5) Homerton

To finish of on a controversial one I would recommend making the trek out to Homerton. Whilst I was not jumping for joy when I found out my supervisions were at Homerton this term when I arrived I was happy that I’d made the trip.  Especially in autumn, the trees in Homerton’s orchard are beautiful and the café provides a great study spot.  It is also right next to the education department so there are lots of places to study after you have had an explore.

Featured Image Credit: Madeleine Wood

Anna Smith Kirchner | Features, Opinion
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles
Latest
Haunted Fanta Factory

Theme parks to Fanta Factory: The wildest scary attractions all over your TikTok explained

Harrison Brocklehurst

I’m traumatised x

Edinburgh mum graduates at 53 years old after putting degree on hold for decades

Hugo Donnelly

‘To each and every individual who wonders whether to pursue their dream – I beg you, go for it. You won’t regret it!’

Cosy coats and knitted jumpers: Here’s the ultimate guide to an Exeter winter wardrobe

Emily Thackeray

Striking the balance between warm, practical, and effortlessly trendy

MAFS UK 2025 cast cocktails

MAFS UK 2025 cast members as cocktails because some of them are straight-up hard to swallow

Suchismita Ghosh

Some of them are so divisive

Sequins, sparkles and spookiness: Strictly Come Dance Society comes to King’s College London

Isabella Zbucki

The event raised over £2,900 for charity

£80M Bristol University Library set to open in 2026 paused indefinitely

Nia Sayer

The decision comes in light of huge financial pressure on universities

university of nottingham 48 courses russell group uni

Russell Group uni plans to axe a huge 48 courses that aren’t ‘financially viable’ enough

Claudia Cox

The uni won’t accept freshers for 15 subject areas

Love Is Blind’s Jordan finally reveals what his job is, and makes sly dig at Sparkle Meg’s

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He was so vague about it on the show

Glasgow students will protest against gender-based violence in ‘Fight for the Night’ march

Sophie McAulay

Hundreds are expected to march through Glasgow for the annual protest

One is secretly loaded, so here’s how rich the Celebrity Traitors finalists really are

Hebe Hancock

I can’t believe the difference

Haunted Fanta Factory

Theme parks to Fanta Factory: The wildest scary attractions all over your TikTok explained

Harrison Brocklehurst

I’m traumatised x

Edinburgh mum graduates at 53 years old after putting degree on hold for decades

Hugo Donnelly

‘To each and every individual who wonders whether to pursue their dream – I beg you, go for it. You won’t regret it!’

Cosy coats and knitted jumpers: Here’s the ultimate guide to an Exeter winter wardrobe

Emily Thackeray

Striking the balance between warm, practical, and effortlessly trendy

MAFS UK 2025 cast cocktails

MAFS UK 2025 cast members as cocktails because some of them are straight-up hard to swallow

Suchismita Ghosh

Some of them are so divisive

Sequins, sparkles and spookiness: Strictly Come Dance Society comes to King’s College London

Isabella Zbucki

The event raised over £2,900 for charity

£80M Bristol University Library set to open in 2026 paused indefinitely

Nia Sayer

The decision comes in light of huge financial pressure on universities

university of nottingham 48 courses russell group uni

Russell Group uni plans to axe a huge 48 courses that aren’t ‘financially viable’ enough

Claudia Cox

The uni won’t accept freshers for 15 subject areas

Love Is Blind’s Jordan finally reveals what his job is, and makes sly dig at Sparkle Meg’s

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He was so vague about it on the show

Glasgow students will protest against gender-based violence in ‘Fight for the Night’ march

Sophie McAulay

Hundreds are expected to march through Glasgow for the annual protest

One is secretly loaded, so here’s how rich the Celebrity Traitors finalists really are

Hebe Hancock

I can’t believe the difference