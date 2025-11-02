The Tab

What they do or don’t tell you about adjusting to second year in Bristol

second year fear or first year antics in a new location?

Lizzie Wall & Lily Pillinger | Features

1. Housing 

Warning all Freshers: living in the real world is not for the weak!  From nightmare neighbours and unbothered landlords to the trauma of bin day, you don’t value the uni’s protection until it’s a distant memory. We’re starting to think the so-called tv licence officer isn’t real. And, surely, those little noise complaints from fussy neighbours won’t amount to anything… 

Even worse, after a long day of lectures, the opportunity to recreate an episode of The Bear awaits. As your six other housemates attempt to chef up four separate pasta dishes at precisely 6:30pm, the tension is palpable. Did someone say, “step out!”? However, the pure comfort of returning to a living room (your new safe space) shared with your best mates makes up for all the distress. Trust us when we say your morning-after debrief hits different on a sofa with a cup of tea at the ready.  

 2. Friends

If you loved a flat party in first year, the second year house party epidemic is right up your street (literally). Prepare yourself for surprise guest appearances from season one characters. Each week you’re added to a new group chat inviting you to a house party that requires you buy a whole new wardrobe so you can do their niche theme justice. From cosplaying as Charli XCX to embodying the Shard, dignity was not invited to the party. 

When it comes to actually leaving the house, don’t be fooled into thinking your 10 minute journey will take 10 minutes. You will bump into three of last years flatmates, the La Rocca bouncer and an ex-situationship. Long live uni! 

3. Workload

Guess what? This year counts. And don’t we know it! We’ve both noticed a big leap between first and second year academically, honestly more than the jump post A-Levels (because let’s be real that was a small step, if that). For Humanities students – forget your free time, every day will now be spent in coffee shops desperately trying to cram in readings before your 9am.  And for any STEM warriors, how’s catching up on week one content in week five? 

Also, what’s with this work experience mania?  The pressure of applying for internships and summer placements is immense – finding time within your uni schedule to research and complete applications seems like an impossible task (unless you’re a nepo baby in disguise). No, I don’t want to connect with you on LinkedIn. 

4. Responsibilities

After struggling to survive financially in first year, for many of us it’s time to lock in and find a part-time job. I bet you can’t wait to return to your Sixth Form nightmare of a weekend working in your local pub.  Prepare yourself – it’s a dog-eat-dog world out there and Indeed doesn’t care whether you make the next rent instalment or not. Get those CVs printed and get walking. 

On a serious note, the additional responsibility of balancing a job alongside your full-time studies is more than challenging.  Honourable mention for all of you committee members out there, I bet you’re kicking your fresher self for attending that AGM and taking on that stray role no-one else fancied. 

5. Wellbeing

Despite many of us being surrounded by friends and having built up a reliable support system, there are still days when you won’t feel 100 percent. Especially as we’re losing daylight hours by the second and the weather is turning (not to mention you actually have to pay for heating now) We’re a long way away from a cheeky afternoon pint in a sunny pub garden.  

Remember it’s okay to step away from your studies for a bit, go for a walk, have a chat with a friend or go mental on the triangle. 

