A historic decade old Drag Race feud has just been reignited, and it’s messy beyond belief

Trust the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race to reignite an over a decade old feud, as Willam and Jaremi Carey, previously Phi Phi O’Hara, are once again beefing.

Their original beef started way back in 2012 during season four of RuPaul’s Drag Race, which yes means after 14 years they’re once again butting heads.

Their original drama happened as the pair would constantly drag each other both on Drag Race and on Untucked, with Phi Phi blasting Willam by saying: “This is a show for talented people, not people who know how to buy f**king shoes.” Yikes.

And now their drama has erupted once again as Willam made peace with Mistress Isabelle Brooks, and in doing so brought up and restarted their beef with Jaremi in the process. Here’s what went down.

During a viewing party for the new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Willam admitted that that she “said something which [she] probably shouldn’t have said” to Mistress Isabelle Brooks.

They explained: “Which was, if I was on a reality show with her, I would’ve bopped her And I can understand how that sounds like a violent threat to somebody.

“But when I was on a reality show, I planned to bop a girl to get sent home, Phi Phi, if they didn’t send me home. I was literally repeating the same thing that I’ve said for a decade.”

However, Jaremi then clapped back, saying that they’d had no idea about Willam’s plans to “bop” them at the time.

They tweeted: “Bop me!? That’s news to me lol… I’m glad for Willam’s sake their plan didn’t go through.

“I don’t think anyone should really want to plan to ‘bop’ anyone, especially someone who had to fight from abuse from their dad growing up, their abusive exes and surviving when they lived on the streets for a bit.

“I fought to survive sometimes, it wasn’t the same and the outcomes were often graphic with ppl in hospitals.”

Bop me!? That’s news to me Lol Fun fact YEARS ago, before therapy and leaving an unhealthy place mentally and physically…..I went back home to visit after RPDR and this Sharon fan was at my best friends house talking shit, myself and my friends told him, yo chill, Jaremi is… https://t.co/RjQxrgBqQU — Jaremi (@JustJaremi) January 3, 2026



And obviously Willam directly responded to Jaremi, saying that if she had “bopped” her in 2023 it “woulda been a KO.”

To add some extra salt into the wound Willam also added that she won a singing challenge on their season, whilst Jaremi was a “flop” during the same challenge.

Plan B(op) never came into play cuz they DQ’d me right on time. lucky for me cuz the world got to see me win a singing challenge vs some others flop while wearing 🪶 🪶 🪶 i gave them. also lucky for you because when i went to jail it was for BATTERY too. it woulda been a KO ✌️ — Willam (@willam) January 6, 2026



And now the back and forth really kicked off, as Jaremi responded: “Idk why you are living in the past Willam, but I find it funny you are acting big here now with these years old late reads about my time on RPDR…… in 2012 lmfaooo.”

They added that whilst Willam is “in a place of needing validation” they only wish her the “best of luck in life.” But obviously the drama didn’t end there.

Willam replied: “You were so cruel to me, Jiggly [Caliente] and others during our time together on & off the show,” adding for Jaremi to keep their luck and “block me b*tch.”

Jaremi furiously responded after the mention of their best friend Jiggly, who sadly passed away in April last year, stating: “What year are we in…… lol Am I being pranked? You actually need to talk to someone and maybe put the podcast mic down.

“You want to pretend you are some victim now years later when people see your true colors, the colors I saw when I first met you and was brave enough to call you on.”

What year are we in……lol Am I being pranked? You actually need to talk to someone and maybe put the podcast mic down You want to pretend you are some victim now years later when people see your true colors, the colors I saw when I first met you and was brave enough to call… https://t.co/dNDkjHeJrZ — Jaremi (@JustJaremi) January 7, 2026



They continued: “Jiggly was my best friend, so how dare you try to bring her name into this, she was a fan of yours, not your best friend.

“Years, and I mean YEARS now, I still remain on your mind and a talking point in your content as you try and hold onto the little bit of RPDR you can. While I moved on, married and living a happy gay nerdy life.”

Jaremi finally added: “I don’t need to block anyone, if you feel your peace is disturbed the button is there for you to use as well. My peace will no longer be disturbed by your inability to grow up.”

