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Police say welfare check led to discovery that exec had killed family and himself in $1.7m home

24-year-old daughter Sloane had recently graduated

Hayley Soen | News
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Police officials have said an insurance executive has killed himself, and his wife and daughter, in their family home. 

61-year-old David Grodnick, and his wife Lora, 62, and their daughter Sloane, 24, were all found with gunshot wounds inside the family’s $1.7million  New Jersey home. Officials have since ruled the deaths of Lora and Sloane has homicide, and David’s as suicide. 

Both women are reported to have suffered fatal gunshot wounds to the head, while Grodnick died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Montgomery Township Police responded to a welfare check at the home last Thursday. They were unable to contact the family, so returned a day later and gained access to the home. There, the two women were found in two separate bedrooms, and the body of Grodnick was also found. 

via Google Maps

The police statement added: “The deceased male was positively identified as David Grodnick, age 61, husband to Lora and father to Sloane. His cause of death was a gunshot wound of the head, and the manner of death was ruled a suicide. 

“The investigation, which remains ongoing, has yielded that the homicide deaths of both Lora and Sloane Grodnick were an isolated incident and there are no threats to the public from this tragic occurrence. No further information will be available for release at this time.”

Grodnick was the senior vice president and underwriting counsel at Land Services USA, a real estate title insurance company. The Montgomery News has reported neighbours said Grodnick and his wife had been members of the elite Bedens Brook Country Club in their hometown.

The outlet reported Grodnick attended the University of Miami and had a degree in business administration from the school, as well as a BA in English from McDaniel College.

Sloane had graduated from private boarding school The Hun School, before graduating from the Savannah College of Art and Design. 

Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office has stated the incident was isolated, and there is no ongoing threat to the public as the investigation continues.

For more, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via Instagram / Google Maps. 

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Hayley Soen | News
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