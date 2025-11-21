Cinema dates and comedy clubs: Events at York Picturehouse before 2026

In need of dog-friendly screenings or prosecco with your film? These events are for you

23 hours ago

As a student at York, exploring the media & arts the city has to offer is a must. The Picturehouse York, also known as the City Screen, has a packed schedule of events before the end of 2025. From live theatre to comedy clubs in the famous basement, there’s something for everyone.

The Picturehouse York is the city’s very own three-screen cinema located on the beautiful riverside in the heart of town. The arthouse cinema has its own cafe/bar, and even a tapas restaurant! With live music and comedy in the basement, I can’t think of a reason not to love this cinema.

Laugh out loud comedy club

In need of a good laugh after the stress of never-ending deadlines? Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club presents the best live stand-up event. With comedians from such shows as BBC2’s Mock The Week, Channel 4’s 8 Out of 10 Cats, and BBC1’s Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, it’s guaranteed to be a night to remember.

The event running from November to December is situated in the basement. A 100 capacity event space located below the Picturehouse’s cinema. Its low ceiling and small size make for an incredibly intimate time with the crowds within easy touching distance of the performers. The Basement has a character of it’s own and has amazing unmissable events on before the end of the year.

Christmas screenings with extras

We all deserve a glass of Prosecco and popcorn with our cinema trips; here are three Christmas films at the Picturehouse before 2026 with added extras.

Die Hard. With Christmas just around the corner, now is the perfect time to start rewatching some festive classics. Although Die Hard is debated Christmas film, it is undeniably a great way to get into the festive spirit. Enjoy this incredible action movie with a glass of Prosecco and popcorn this December.

The Muppet Christmas Carol. Enjoy this reimagined version of Charles Dickens’ Christmas Carol with hilarious and heartfelt magic of the muppets. Each ticket includes a trio of mini desserts and a mulled wine to cosy up with. Alternative hot drinks and vegan & gluten-free mince pies are also available. This is the perfect combination of Christmas magic brought to the intimate space of the Picturehouse. A truly spectacular screening.

The Polar Express. With five days to go before Christmas, the Picturehouse is offering a special PJ PARTY screening of The Polar Express. The perfect family screening for cinephiles of all ages. Bring your housemates, family or just yourself to this classic Christmas screening.

National theatre live

The Picturehouse brings the magic of London’s West End to York with some incredible events happening before the new year.

The Hobbits’ very own Martin Freeman and Olivier Award-winner Jack Lowden in Finn den Hertog‘s provocative and entertaining production of the Fifth Step. Filmed live from Soho’s Place, it showcases a critically acclaimed and subversively funny new play by David Ireland.

Want to experience opera from the comfort of your own city? The incredible four-act, verismo opera that is Andrea Chénier comes is transmitted live from the Met stage to cinemas this December. Experience the work of Umberto Giordano this winter season at one of Picturehouse’s luxury screens.

Dog-friendly showings and relaxed screenings

Is your dog in need of a cinema trip? Or you simply want a quiet and relaxed screening to go to to destress after the horrors that are semester one? The Picturehouse has some great films showing before the end of the year that have relaxed screenings available – and dog-friendly showings, in case you’re missing your family pet back home.

Two notable showings are Wicked: For Good, the new Wicked movie, and Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the new addition to the Knives Out franchise.

Both films are newly released and offer relaxed or dog-friendly screenings. Wicked: For Good promises to be a great movie for lovers of all things musical and Wicked. So grab your brooms and fly on over to the Picturehouse. Wake Up Dead Man brings a new burst of energy to the mystery genre, mixing incredible storytelling and eye-catching visuals in this standalone masterpiece.