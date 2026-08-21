Lete claims she found Leo and Anna Leigh alone in the bathroom after *that* Challenge 42 chat

This whole thing is just getting messier and messier

Good gracious me, the whole flirtatious drama between Leo and Anna Leigh Wilson, who’s married by the way, has already got a lot worse as their fellow Challenge 42 co-stars are getting involved.

During The Challenge 42, the producers really outdid themselves after airing a conversation between Anna Leigh and Leo in which she told him she was “h*rny as f*ck.” She’s since publicly apologised to her husband, Coy, writing in a since deleted statement that she knows the “conversation crossed a line.” She added: “I apologized and acknowledged to Leo that what I did was disrespectful to my husband and to anyone in a committed relationship.”

Her full apology statement can be read here, if you want all the juicy details!

However, Lete then claimed that her apology was meaningless, claiming: “Seeeeeee I would believe this if you had actually created space from Leo after the incident…but you didn’t. I found y’all alone together in our bathroom two days later. Let’s not rewrite history now.” Oop.

Leo then got involved, telling Lete to “f*ck outta here”, responding: “Alone = Cara was in the room and I came in to grab game cards? Foh with that ‘rewrite history’ @thechallenge post that whole scene when the time for that night comes… ain’t sh*t happened.”

He confirmed in another comment: “We were just chatting. I went to the room to ask Cara for cards, and asked for eye patches that I saw Anna was putting on. She’s absolutely REACHING.”

Anna Leigh Wilson’s sister then came to both of their defense’s in the comments of a TikTok video, sharing: “Nothing happened. Leo was always popping into the girls bathrooms because they didn’t have one in their room. Lete and Anna Leigh don’t like each other so she’s stirring the pot.” Leo responded to her comment, saying: “EXACTLY I stayyyy in the girls bathrooms because the vibes are always fun. Y’all can’t tell me shiiii.”

I would be lying if I said I wasn’t enjoying this drama immensely.

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