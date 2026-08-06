It’s in a completely new location, so where exactly was The Challenge season 42 filmed?

Season 42 of The Challenge: Cutthroat was filmed entirely in Southeast Asia, specifically in locations across Thailand. So, here are all the juicy details about where The Challenge season 42 was filmed.

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Season 24 of The Challenge was filmed across Thailand, in Southeast Asia. According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand, this season “places Thailand at the centre of its setting and story.”

Production took place in major cities like Bangkok and Pattaya and locations throughout the Chon Buri Province.

Bangkok is the largest city and capital of Thailand, with over nine million residents in the city centre and more than 18 million in the wider metropolitan area. The Chon Buri Province is known for its scenic beaches, offshore islands, and expansive botanical spaces.

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The executive producer of The Challenge, Justin Booth, said that “Thailand elevated every aspect of the season.”

“We’re excited for viewers around the world to experience the country alongside the competition and discover what makes it such a remarkable destination,” Justin said.

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When it comes to the challenges, “Thailand provided an unforgettable setting for some of the most intense and exciting moments we’ve ever captured,” T.J. Lavin the host of The Challenge said.

“The scenery, scale, and sense of adventure elevated every challenge, and I think fans are going to be blown away by what they see this season.”

The contestants likely stayed in Bangkok, where the production residence was based. Many of the challenges are usually filmed outside, so they likely filmed outdoors around Thailand’s natural environments.

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Previous seasons have been filmed all over the world including Central and South America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. Popular filming locations for The Challenge are Argentina, Czech Republic, Panama, Noway, and Turkey.

24 competitors will battle it out in three teams of eight for the $500,000 grand prize. They’re going to undertake physical and mental challenges throughout the season.

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