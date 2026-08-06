Here are all the ages of The Challenge season 42 cast, and I can’t believe who’s the oldest

The Challenge:Cutthroat season 42 is officially here, and we’re eager to meet the 24 contestants battling it out for the $500,000 prize. So, here are all the ages of The Challenge season 42 cast ranked from youngest to eldest.

Cedric Hodges – 23 years old

He’s the youngest competitor on season 42 of The Challenge and has only been on the show once before for Vets and New Threats.

Justin Hinsley – 25 years old

Like Cedric, this is Justin’s second season of The Challenge with his first appearance being Vets and New Threats.

Keanu Soto – 25 years old

This is Keanu’s first appearance on The Challenge but you may recognise him from last season of Big Brother.

Leonardo Dionicio – 25 years old

Like so many other competitors this season, this is Leonardo’s second season after his first appearance on Vets and New Threats.

Reilly Smedley – 25 years old

This is Reilly’s first time on The Challenge but she’s previously been on Big Brother season 25.

Izzy Fairthorne – 26 years old

This is Izzy’s second season, with her first appearance being Vets and New Threats.

Will Gagnon – 26 years old

This is Will’s second season on The Challenge.

Adrienne Naylor – 29 years old

Adrienne’s made it to the final once before on The Challenge during her first appearance with Vets and New Threats.

Alexis Lete – 29 years old

This is Alexis’s rookie season but you might recognise her from Deal or No Deal Island season two.

Josh Goldstein – 29 years old

This is Josh’s first time on The Challenge but he’s most recognised for Love Island season three.

Deb Chubb – 29 years old

This is Deb’s rookie season but she was previously on Love Island season four.

Anna Leigh Wilson – 30 years old

This is her first season on The Challenge but she’s originally from The Amazing Race.

Sydney Segal – 30 years old

Sydney has made it to The Challenge final once so far, and this is her second appearance on the show.

Cassidy Clark – 31 years old

This is Cassidy’s second season with her first being The Challenge: USA season two.

Nurys Mateo – 31 years old

Nurys has been on The Challenge four times and has won once.

Chris Underwood – 32 years old

This is Chris’ second season of The Challenge but he won previously.

Tori Deal – 33 years old

Tori is a familiar favourite, having been on the show 11 times. She’s only won it once, though.

Cory Wharton – 35 years old

This is Cory’s 22nd season on The Challenge and he’s won the show five times already.

Michele Fitzgerald – 36 years old

Michele has been on The Challenge six times so far and she’s won it once.

Nelson Thomas – 38 years old

This is Nelson’s 11th appearance on The Challenge and he has two wins so far.

Cara Maria Sorbello – 40 years old

Cara Maria is the eldest woman on The Challenge season 42 cast and also one of the most decorated women in Challenge history. She has two total flagship wins.

Johnny Bananas – 44 years old

Johnny Bananas is the all-time record holder, with seven flagship Challenge wins under his belt.

Brad Fiorenza – 45 years old

He’s the second eldest competitor on this season of The Challenge and his only flagship win was on season 20 back in 2010. This is his 15th season.

CT Tamburello – 46 years old

CT is the eldest competitor on The Challenge season 42 and also has won The Challenge five times, the second most wins in Challenge history.

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