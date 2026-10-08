Yes Celebrity Traitor Richard E Grant is kooky, but the range of his roles already proved that

Turns out I’ve been watching Richard for years and didn’t realise it

21 hours ago

Richard E. Grant has already been a delight on The Celebrity Traitors, and for the people who have called him dramatic and kooky, you know who you’re talking about, right?

The eccentric actor has been a staple of TV and film since before we were born, and whether you realise it or not, I’m willing to bet you’ve watched him in something. The man’s got range, and it’s earned him an Oscar nomination, Golden Globe nominations, and countless more accolades.

Here’s his highlight reel – largely because Mr “I’m a Traitor” might not be on our screens very much longer.

Richard E. Grant made his start in 1983

Decades before The Traitors was even a concept, a young Richard E. Grant portrayed Anton in one episode of the British sitcom Sweet Sixteen. He continued in TV for a while, popping up in episodes of Screen Two, Codename: Kyril, The Legends of Treasure Island, and Absolutely Fabulous.

At the same time, he was starting his work in the film sector, debuting in the black comedy Withnail and I, Warlock, How to Get Ahead in Advertising, and Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

What other films has Richard E. Grant been in?

Richard E. Grant’s IMDb is enormous, so I won’t bore you with every single film he’s starred in since 1987. However, some are so legendary that they deserve to be talked about.

For instance, in 2018, Richard E. Grant starred alongside Melissa McCarthy in Can You Ever Forgive Me?, a biographical memoir about the life of American author Lee Israel. The film as a whole did immensely well, but Richard also copped nominations from just about every major awards show – including an Oscar nom for best supporting actor.

A personal favourite is definitely Saltburn, where Richard played the eccentric father of Jacob Elordi, James Catton.

He loves some nerdy sh*t

I love an actor with phenomenal range, and Richard E. Grant is brilliant at mixing his serious, gritty roles with some quite nerdy stuff.

He was great in the X-Men film Logan, where he played the big bad Dr Zander Rice, but he also starred in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

On the TV show side of things, Richard has popped up in projects such as Doctor Who, where he played the Great Intelligence, and Game of Thrones. He also portrayed classic Loki in the Disney show of the same name, and GIFs of his character are still used amongst Marvel fans.

What was the ‘vampire film’ Richard E. Grant spoke about?

On The Celebrity Traitors, Richard E. Grant referenced that playing a vampire influenced his game plan. Naturally, people have been wondering what that film was.

The most obvious answer is 1992’s Bram Stoker’s Dracula, but he played a doctor and not a vampire. It turns out he was referring to The Little Vampire, a family film where he played the aforementioned little vampire’s dad, Frederick Sackville-Bagg.

Richard E. Grant has an illustrious career on stage

It might not be on the big screen, but stage work is arguably more impressive than being in TV and film. Anyone can get in those if they know the right people (Kim Kardashian), but stage is where the true thespians shine.

Naturally, Richard E. Grant has been in iconic stage productions such as A Midsummer Night’s Dream, The Merry Wives of Windsor, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, My Fair Lady, The Importance of Being Earnest, and Stardust.

Currently, he’s acting alongside Christine Baranski in Hay Fever.

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Featured image credit: Searchlight Pictures/BBC/Disney