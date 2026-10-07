The Tab

The Birmingham Tab is looking for a new TikTok editor to elevate our social media game

Applications close on Wednesday 14th October at 11.59pm

Esther Knowles | News
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The Birmingham Tab is looking for a new TikTok Editor to run its popular social media pages that are known by thousands of students across Birmingham.

You must be a student currently studying in Birmingham and be willing to create content, present voxpops and maintain engagement with the followers of The Birmingham Tab. Experience with editing on TikTok, CapCut and Canva would also be useful.

As TikTok Editor, you’ll have creative control over our Instagram Reels and TikTok, which have a combined reach of over 7k followers. 

If you’ve got a great talent for creating your own videos that are relevant to Birmingham and student lifestyle, want to promote a brand image or just love scrolling all day, this one’s for you. You must have an eye for the latest trends and aesthetics.

We want you to keep up with our iconic news and culture content, as well as introducing your own ideas that The Birmingham Tab can become recognisable for.

Your responsibilities will include managing a team of student creators, making news videos, posting regular daily content, growing our audience and keeping our followers engaged.

Already convinced? Apply here

Applications close on Wednesday 14th October at 11.59pm. 

You’ll be working on videos like this:

@thetab_birmingham

Was the 1 hour queue worth the wait? 🍕😛 #university #uob #birmingham #freshers #freshersweek

♬ sonido original – user74931169416

And this:

@thetab_birmingham

#uob #freshers #uni #birmingham #studentlife

♬ original sound – TheTab_Birmingham

And posts like this:

@thetab_birmingham

Thinking of applying to the University of Birmingham? Here are the exact grades needed for each course 🎓 #birmingham #uob #birminghamuniversity #university #ucas

♬ original sound – TheTab_Birmingham

The Birmingham Tab’s influence and impact across the uni is reliant on a top-notch social media game. This job is suited to someone who loves the ins and outs of social media and wants to gain some real experience which looks great on your CV.

You also don’t need to have written or created content for The Birmingham Tab before to be considered for the role. If you have any questions about the application, please don’t hesitate to contact us on Instagram.

Applications close on Wednesday 14th October at 11.59pm. 

Esther Knowles | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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