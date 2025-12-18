A student’s guide to last min Christmas shopping : Uni of York edition

3 hours ago

The countdown to Christmas is on. Especially as a busy uni student, mou may not have had time to compile ideas for gift giving or thought of your own personal wish list for this year.

Here is a list of items all Uni of York students should seriously consider adding to their wish-list or choose to give to other students like yourself.

The Uni of York essentials shopping list

Shopping can be tedious, especially in the months of November and December. The city centre is packed of people trying to see every stall at the famous Christmas Markets and bank accounts run dangerously low when Black Friday retail therapy catches you off guard.

My recommendation is to always have somewhat of a plan: Think of things that they need versus what they may want. I’d like to think this part is relatively easy, I have my friendships down to a T and know them inside and out, usually I like a mixture of ‘gag gifts’ (which could be something to amplify a pre-existing inside joke we have), an experience to do together (days out somewhere local, pottery painting, meal out, trampolining) or something physical that I just know they’ll love.

The hero appliances

The air fryer: All of your meals will be made using this from now on. Perfect for post-club fries, and impressing your flat with “look how fast I made my dinner”. This was a game changer when I received one last year (and very quickly got my whole friends and family obsessed too)

A big cosy blanket: No matter how cosy your accommodation appears, there’s always the risk of the heating being occasionally temperamental. A heated throw or blanket can also be bliss during essay crises leading up to January exams where you want to cry and cuddle into it to relieve stress.

Reusable containers: For pre-organised packed lunches or over estimating your portion sizes when meal prepping, something as simple as storing food could make you feel like Khloe Kardashian and her fabulous pantry.

Coffee machine or drink accessories: My coffee machine has been a personal favourite, genuinely gets me up in the morning. Using this is much easier (and cheaper) than going to cafes in town or on campus every day.

Productivity boosters

Noise-cancelling headphones: For when your flatmates are a little too loud or when you are forcing yourself to ‘lock in’ at the library. Also useful for mental health breaks where you take yourself on a long walk or the gym.

External hard drive: Most helpful for when your laptop decides ‘Week 10 is an excellent time to die’ and your closest Apple store is in Leeds…

Sunset lamps: For me, these lights make my room nicer to be in, the different colours to match whatever mood I’m feeling and less harsh than the piercing big light being turned on. It makes me more productive as when I want to do work I choose to spend more time in my room rather than the miserable library. I’ve got all my friends buying these and it’s a perfectly simple gift to give.

Mental health survival accessories

Running shoes: Perfect for morning jogs around campus or late night runs with your friends to help your physical health and take a break for your mental health.

Practical coat: Northern weather is tough, ambitious and overall brutal. So, it’s essential your outfits are protected underneath this material shield. It might not be the most aesthetic or fashionable piece of clothing you’ve ever bought, but you won’t regret it.

Something uniquely you: For me, I always need to repurchase a simple, black, lined paper journal. I’ve been keeping my thoughts and feelings written down for years now and the pages fill up so fast that I use Amazon discounts to use to my advantage. Buy something personal that is a treat for you, whether it be a want or a need. In this case my journal fits both criteria but it could be anything from the new shoes you’ve had your eyes on, a meal out to a restaurant you’ve seen online, a trip away somewhere you love or tickets to spend time doing something meaningful.

Future you will say thank you

Uber Eats gift cards: There’s no motivation to even think of what to eat because everything that is on your mind comes with the dread of a delivery fee.

Coffee shop gift cards: Especially useful if you spend half your life in the Library Cafe because you rely on caffeine for your 9ams. Even more fancy, splurge on your own coffee machine for home. This way you can envision yourself as a barista without the stress of socialising.



How to not accidentally spend your student loan

Set a budget like it’s a physical wall protecting your bank account from danger (that danger being yourself of course). Recap student specific deals (especially UNiDAYS and Student Beans), beware of false deals like ‘was £100, now £95’.

Two sides to consider when shopping this Christmas: will the person you’re buying for really love it and what is something you’d never buy yourself but would really want? These help me with putting deep thought into what I buy and how grateful I would be to receive something with equally as much love and care from a gifter to me.

Madly materialistic

Remember : This festive period isn’t all transactional. I know it can be hard to stop hearing the Apple Pay ping and seeing the digits on your bank dramatically decrease, it doesn’t have to be much a stress.

Think smarter not harder with gift giving, know what you’re buying and who you’re buying for. And it works in reverse, for anything you receive, think of how much time and effort people have gone for getting you gifts for Christmas.





