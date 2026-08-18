Georgia Hassarati shares what she really thinks of ex Harry Jowsey marrying Amber Mozo

Harry Jowsey’s ex-girlfriend Georgia Hassarati posted an Instagram story yesterday, August 17, revealing what she really thinks about Amber Mozo from Let’s Marry Harry. Here’s everything she said about how she feels about Amber.

“I just want to jump on here and say I hope you’re enjoying Let’s Marry Harry,” Georgia starts off by saying. “If you’re not, cool. If you are, cool.”

Then, she addresses Amber winning Let’s Marry Harry: “One thing I want to say is relax on my girl Amber. Okay? I think it’s healthy to want people to win and be annoyed if they don’t… but Amber won. So get over it. That’s basically it.”

Viewers online have called out her referring to Amber “winning the show” and not “being with Harry” as weird. One Reddit user said: “If this was real at all and they were actually married, she wouldn’t have been phrasing this all like it’s a big game with a cash prize winner, but more about Harry getting legitimately married to someone he loves.”

Georgia then goes on to say that she “loves Amber” and thinks she’s a “sweet girl.”

“This is her first time on reality TV. I remember my first time on reality TV and it was traumatising,” Georgia continues, addressing the comments Amber has been dealing with since the finale. “People say so much stuff that makes you really deeply analyse yourself, your life, your existence, and that’s what’s happening right now.”

Georgia’s words for everyone: “I just want to say back off. Like, leave it alone, okay? If you want someone to win and they didn’t then too d*mn bad.”

She even goes on to say that, “Amber was my pick and I’m happy she won. I love her, she’s great. If you don’t love her, you don’t know her.”

Wow. So, Harry Jowsey’s ex-girlfriend had a lot to say about him picking Amber. This comes amidst rumours circulating online that the two are no longer together.

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