Every social sec needs this: What your Wednesday night route says about you

This one’s for the mob of minions, chickens, lobsters, pink wig wearers, and sweaty boys in chinos

2 hours ago

For those in a sports society, Wednesday night is probably the zeitgeist of your life as a Newcastle student.

With the hundreds of lobsters, minions, chickens (and more) unable to fit in one club, each society must have their own distinct, but religiously followed Wednesday route. Here’s what these destinations say about your personality.

Bar Blanc

The starting pub for many societies, Bar Blanc is never not jam-packed on a Wednesday night, meaning you could be waiting in a 15 minute queue for each fruity red pint.

If Blanc is your place of choice, prepare for the siren call of 50 sweaty boys in rugby ties chanting about the superiority of their committee.

Hus

In contrast, if your first stop is Blanc’s quieter neighbour, Hus, you probably think there is nothing more repulsive than rugby banter, and instead prefer a couple of pints in peace to get that Wednesday night flame ignited.

With a more relaxed, conversation-friendly vibe, Hus is the perfect place for any intramural team like a close-knit group of friends, than a rowdy sports team trying to get their Wednesday night started.

Dirty Murphy’s

New but notable, this underground Irish bar with live music provides something a little different for a Wednesday night.

It’s full enough not to feel empty, but empty enough not to feel packed, with a very relaxed atmosphere which you can enter sober to start the dancing part of your night out.

If your social is taking you here, you’re probably willing to try new places, and are partial to indie music.

Pumphreys

A favourite among many socials, you really can’t hate Pumphreys.

The location is perfect if your next stop is Flares or Tropicana. Plus, it’s not as intensely sweaty as some other clubs can be…

If you’re headed to Pumphreys on a Wednesday night, dancing is high on your priority list.

The WonderBar

WonderBar is a classic Wednesday night location. Its Viking-esque design and long banquet tables – which transform into multiple little dancefloors – make for an exciting couple of drinks.

It’s cheap and fun, and people are there for a good time. Going to WonderBar means you like dancing on tables, and you’re not afraid to get moving to a Katy Perry hit.

Mimo

I only found out about this place last week. One word to describe it: Pure class.

The £1 Jägerbombs are revolutionary. Last week, I must have had eight shots in there, and I assume it set me up for a great night in Tropicana because I can’t remember a thing… I’d highly recommend.

Flares

Home to the mirror wall, the second most dangerous staircase in Newcastle, and the rugby boy balcony, Flares is the closest thing you can get to a club that still allows you to say “I didn’t even go clubbing” on Thursday morning.

If you’re going to Flares on your Wednesday night route, you’re either calling it early, or preparing to get hammered.

Everyone on the dance floor is normally good fun, bar the people on the balcony – take your binoculars off, and get on the dance floor.

Tropicana

Aka the original sweatbox. If anyone has been sober, and enjoyed themselves downstairs in Tropicana, I’d be seriously worried about them.

The place is a boiling pot waiting to erupt, but it is cheap and the 2010s pop hits can really get your feet moving.

If you’ve drunk enough, though, and you’re with a group of fun people, Tropicana can transform into the perfect club.

Tup Tup

With its sellout time being approximately 20 seconds, and its queues being two kilometres long by 11pm, Playground Wednesdays is potentially the most exclusive student club event in Newcastle. However, it can be really fun, and both floors have the potential to create a good night.

If you’re heading to Tup Tup, the Wednesday social is the most important part of your week, or you’re in BUCS. Either way, you’re probably having a great time.

Watch out for Scotty T, though – he’s probably lurking in the fog.

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