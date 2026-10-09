Non-profit Enough distributes self-swap DNA kits at unis, but some students are concerned

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As students return to university campuses, many have noticed people in orange “Enough” t-shirts distributing kits and making videos. Here is a detailed explanation of what the organisation Enough is, what they aim to do about sexual assault, and why some students have concerns about their approach.

What is Enough?

Enough launched in 2024. It describes itself as a non-profit “social movement to prevent rape”. Enough invites people who have experienced sexual assault to submit an account of the incident on its website. As of 6th October, Enough has received over 1,400 reports. Enough’s website encourages users to report cases to the police and a Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) first.

Enough also supplies free “self-test DNA kits”. People who are concerned they have been raped can use these kits to take a sample. A lab tests for how many different DNA profiles are present in the sample. Enough compares these kits to breathalysers.

According to Enough, evidence from the kits is admissible in court “in principle”, as “Enough is very new and only a relatively small number of kits have been distributed, so there has not been sufficient time for a first test case.”

The movement believes these kits can play a role in preventing rape. The website explains: “If every survivor reported, named their perpetrator, and perhaps collected a DNA sample; and if every rapist knew that; we could end rape.”

DNA tests such as these have the potential to show that a sexual encounter took place, but do not show whether the encounter was consensual.

Enough focuses on university campuses

Enough aims to raise awareness of sexual assault, and says their social media content has gained more than 60 million views.

Student volunteers run stands at university campuses, distributing the self-swab kits as well as hats and corn snacks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by enough (@enoughtoendrape)

The Nottingham Trent University Rugby Union has played wearing Enough t-shirts and appeared in Enough’s social content.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by enough (@enoughtoendrape)

Authorities have warned students about the self-swab kits

In March 2026, the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s (NPCC) issued a statement about self-swab DNA tests. The lead for adult sexual offences, Chief Constable Sarah Crew, said: “These kits can create false expectations, lead to re‑traumatisation and reduce trust in statutory service.”

The Faculty of Forensic & Legal Medicine (FFLM) wrote to the presidents of student unions on 10th September expressing “serious and ongoing concern” about self-swab DNA kits. The letter said: “We understand that students may seek immediate options after a traumatic experience such as sexual assault. However, self-swab kits can unintentionally cause harm and lead to false reassurance.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by enough (@enoughtoendrape)

The FFLM pointed out that when DNA is collected using a self-swab kit instead of specialist equipment, “there is a high risk that any DNA collected could be contaminated or forensically invalid, which may undermine future criminal investigations”. The FFLM highlighted that there isn’t any evidence to back up that these kits could act as a deterrent. Student Unions were urged to be encourage students to seek support from their local SARC.

Enough penned an open letter back to the FFLM and Rape Crisis. The founders wrote: “We find it regrettable that two such powerful publicly funded organisations appear to be trying to hinder a new organisation that may bring real prevention and new ways to report.” The letter insisted that “Enough is built to prevent rape” and “in polls run by student societies, 86 per cent said they would report to Enough and 70 per cent said they believed it was creating deterrence.”

In June 2026, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) concluded that Enough did not substantiate their claims about how many women were raped each year in the UK, and how the self-swab kits could be utilised for evidence in court. Enough respected the ruling and updated the phrasing on its website, a LinkedIn post and a GoFundMe page.

A student ran an ‘Enough of Enough’ campaign last year

In May 2025, University of Bristol student Lucy Hobday launched an Instagram account called “Enough of Enough”. She sent an open letter to the University of Bristol’s vice-chancellor and the head of Bristol SU. The letter criticised ways Enough promoted itself to students, and filmed student areas for social media content. The letter asked for “a joint public statement denouncing Enough’s actions”.

A spokesperson for Enough told The Bristol Tab: “Bristol students have overwhelmingly welcomed Enough, with over 700 rapes reported since November … Of course there are a few who don’t agree, and that’s okay. We are team of student volunteers and have not done anything to harm fellow students.”

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Featured images via YouTube / Enough.