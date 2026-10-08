University of Worcester student who murdered 24-year-old ‘tried to blame’ her for her death

Benjamin William Day then pled guilty to killing her in an Airbnb

1 day ago

A 20-year-old University of Worcester student who murdered a 24-year-old “tried to blame” her for her death.

Benjamin William Day killed Maria Saceanu in an Airbnb on 21st December 2025. He later pled guilty to murder at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 6th October 2026.

Jonathan Roe from the Crown Prosecution Service said: “Benjamin William Day’s guilty verdict brings to an end a trial in which he tried to blame Maria Saceanu for her own death by alleging she attacked him first. The evidence presented by the prosecution exposed those claims for the lies they were, and he has rightly been forced to accept responsibility for her murder.”

The court heard that Day prepared an Airbnb room in Tividale with plastic sheeting. He contacted Maria Saceanu through a website using a burner phone. He stabbed her 78 times.

Day injured his own hand, wrapped it in tape, then called 999. The police found him on a pavement. Bodycam footage shows Day claiming he “was attacked by a wild dog.” Day was taken to hospital.

Another resident in the Airbnb noticed blood and contacted the landlord, who then alerted the police. Footage shows the police arresting Day on suspicion of murder in a hospital room at 3:42am.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by West Midlands Police (@westmidlandspolice)

Before he pleaded guilty, Day claimed he set up the Airbnb room in order to film a “tribute” video to the TV show Dexter and post it on TikTok.

Benjamin William Day, who was 19 at the time of the murder, had been studying an undergraduate degree in applied biology and forensics. He will be sentenced on 4th December.

Jonathan Roe stated: “Maria’s family have been spared the trauma of a prolonged trial process as a result of today’s [6th October] guilty verdict. My thoughts remain with all those who loved and knew Maria. Her life was cut short to feed Day’s warped fantasy, and nothing can undo that loss.”

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Featured images via SWNS.