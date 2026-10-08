The Tab

Goodbye tan lines, hello deadlines: why the next few months feel so overwhelming

From a very happy (but very stressed) third year

Annabel Hitchcock | Opinion
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

How is it October already?

Four weeks ago my biggest worry was the price of an Aperol and what the UV was going to be that day. Now it feels like I’ve blinked and gone from a life without any structure to starting my final autumn term at Bristol.

Soon it’ll be dark by the time you leave your 5pm seminar, cocktails will have been swapped for £5 Gail’s coffees you buy to bribe yourself into studying, and small talk will go from “how was your summer?” to “so what are you doing your diss on?”.

You can already feel the term slipping through your fingers, and because it’s your last year, you’re painfully aware of every week going by.

The balancing act from hell

Final year comes with a weird kind of pressure to make everything count. You don’t want to miss anything, so you end up saying yes to everything, which gets exhausting very quickly.

The cruel irony of third year is that for most of us, it’s the year that matters the most academically, and the year you’d most rather be with your friends than in the library.

You’ve got a dissertation to start preparing for and deadlines that are actually important, and then there’s a voice in your head – or more likely your housemate – telling you to just come to WG for one.

Honestly, I’d say go. You’ll probably doom-scroll for the hour you could’ve been at the pub anyway. Seeing your friends for a couple of hours is a better form of procrastination.

So you spend the whole term trying to do both, going straight from the library to the pub, squeezing work in between plans and hoping you’ll somehow catch up on sleep in December.

‘So, what are you doing after?’

And then there’s the dreaded question. You’ll hear it from friends and relatives, from your housemate’s parents, from a stranger in the Daisies’ smoking area at 2AM. “So what’s the plan after uni?”

Some of us know. Lots of us don’t. And final year has a funny way of making it feel like everyone else has it sorted.

Some of your friends aren’t even here this year. They’re on their year abroad, posting from Paris or South Korea, and they’ll be back for fourth year when you’re gone. Others will have grad schemes lined up to go straight into work. Some want a second gap year to put off the 9-5. And some of us are just trying to get through the next deadline before thinking about any of it.

The reality hits that this is the last year you and your friends will all be in the same place, doing the same thing.

And then you open LinkedIn.

Suddenly, everyone you vaguely knew in first year is “thrilled to announce” a new role or internship at a company you’ve never heard of, and you’re sat in your bedroom wondering if you’ve done anything with your life at all.

How I’m coping (sort of)

I definitely haven’t got it all figured out, but a few things have made this term feel more manageable.

Talk to people – If I’m ever sat in my bedroom alone, that’s usually when my mind starts going to places it doesn’t need to. Call a friend from home, text your mum, or just go upstairs and chat to a housemate. Sometimes speaking to someone can make everything feel a little less overwhelming almost instantly.

Enjoy the boring stuff – Not every memory has to be a huge night out or event. Some of my favourite memories are from somebody’s bedroom on a random Tuesday evening. Studying with friends, cooking together, turning the mundane stuff into part of your uni experience. It’s cliché, but romanticising the small things really does make a difference.

I don’t really have a neat answer. I’m stressed, I’m tired, and I’m also having the best time. I think that’s just what third year is.

Annabel Hitchcock | Opinion
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Take our survey on sexual assault at universities, and help expose the issues students face

We want to raise awareness of how sexual assault impacts university students

Claudia Cox | Do Better Campaign
Latest

New report from University of York exposes hidden poverty in city

Esme Hills

The University of York’s Cost of Living Research Group uncovers modern-day deprivation and inequality in the city

I interviewed Christa Pike 20 years ago, and meeting her will stick with me forever

Hayley Soen

‘She knows she wasted her life’

Far-right commentator driven off campus after clash with protesters

Harry Gillingham

Students protested the presence of Montgomery Toms outside a University of Bristol study centre

We were barely born when Madeleine McCann went missing, so why can’t Gen-Z stop thinking about her?

Hayley Soen

‘Someone the same age as you never got to enjoy life as you have’

‘Am I gonna cry?’: Myha’la just found out who the Traitors are after being brutally banished

Kieran Galpin

In the clip, Myha’la goes through so many emotions

unite student accommodation halls

Unite cuts the rent of some student accommodation, including in Nottingham and Sheffield

Claudia Cox

Unite struggled to fill rooms in some halls

Non-profit Enough distributes self-swap DNA kits at unis, but some students are concerned

Claudia Cox

Police warned ‘these kits can create false expectations’

Banished Celebrity Traitor Richard E Grant reacts to James and Maya’s roundtable betrayal

Kieran Galpin

The Traitors did not stick together

Experts rank The Celebrity Traitors cast by who has the highest lying potential, based on science

Hayley Soen

Maya Jama scored 9/10

Looking for a cheap night out in Manchester – here are the best spots the city has to offer

Eva Schofield

Happy hour spots for when your bank balance is low but a night out is much needed

Bella Ramsey on Celebrity Traitors made me nervous as a queer person, but then came Ross Kemp

Kieran Galpin

They’re already shaping up to be a weapon at the roundtable

Yasmin from Love Island 2026

Yasmin bags her first big money brand deal after the Love Island 2026 villa

Hayley Soen

She’s thriving

Lancaster city centre record store and coffee shop announces its closure

Charlotte Hutchinson

The business owners are ‘passionate about the local music scene’

The Celebrity Traitors rich list: The most loaded celebs to appear on the show, across both series

Hayley Soen

Some of them probs live in castles already

Yes Celebrity Traitor Richard E Grant is kooky, but the range of his roles already proved that

Kieran Galpin

Turns out I’ve been watching Richard for years and didn’t realise it

The chunky net worths of the Celebrity Traitors’ actors, ranked from not bad to obscenely rich

Kieran Galpin

I will happily accept their appearance fees

Richard E Grant doesn’t drink on Celebrity Traitors, because his body can’t process alcohol

Hebe Hancock

It’s such a rogue fact

the celebrity traitors psychologist strategy

A psychologist breaks down how a celebrity could win The Traitors by exploiting ‘cognitive biases’

Claudia Cox

Traitors could use confirmation bias to their advantage

We gave Liverpool uni accommodations dating profiles and they’re painfully accurate

Hannah Auckland

Ride the 699 for me?

the celebrity traitors maya jama a traitor and some other ones who are faithfuls

Infamous Secret Traitor Fiona warns of how the Celebrity Traitors may take each other down

Claudia Cox

Fiona believes Maya Jama ‘needs to be careful’