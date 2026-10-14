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Bake Off’s Nikki pays tribute to her mum, after leaving the tent to be with her

She has explainined her unexpected exit

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Great British Bake Off contestant Nikki has revealed the heartbreaking reason she had to leave the tent during the latest episode, explaining that she rushed home to spend time with her mum in her final days.

The baker was forced to step away from the competition after the signature challenge, leaving people wondering why she wouldn’t be returning for the showstopper.

Via Channel 4

At the time, host Alison Hammond explained that Nikki had left “due to family matters”. Before the final challenge, she told fellow presenter and judges Paul Hollywood and Nigella Lawson: “It’s a shame she’s not going to be here for the Showstopper.”

Paul then confirmed that the competition would continue despite Nikki’s absence, hinting that another baker could still be sent home. He said: “We’d like to see Nikki come back so we need to leave some space, but I think at least one person will be leaving today anyway.”

Nikki ultimately didn’t return to the tent, with the episode ending on an emotional tribute to her mum, Joyce. A photograph of the pair appeared on screen alongside a message from the Channel 4 show reading: “With our deepest condolences to Nikki and family following the loss of her mum Joyce.”

Via Channel 4

Now, Nikki has shared more about what happened in a moving Instagram post, revealing that her mum passed away earlier this year.

Sharing a series of photos of Joyce, she wrote: “This is a sad and bittersweet post to write. My beautiful Mama Joycey passed away earlier this year.”

She went on to explain why she had to leave the competition, writing: “This is the reason I had to leave the Bake Off tent, to come home and be with my beautiful mum in her final days. Mama deteriorated quite quickly over a short period of time, and none of us were prepared for how quickly things would change.”

Despite having to leave the show earlier than expected, Nikki said being part of Bake Off was an incredibly special experience, made even more meaningful by knowing her mum was watching.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 💜Nikki GBBO💜 (@nikkibakesmelaugh)

She continued: “Getting to experience the Bake Off tent was one of the most incredible things that has ever happened to me, and knowing that my mum was watching, cheering me on and feeling proud made it even more special.”

Nikki also shared how Joyce will continue to influence her baking long after her time on the show, adding: “Mama Joycey will always be a huge part of my baking journey. Every time I bake, I carry a little piece of her with me. ❤️”

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Featured image via Channel 4

More on: Bake Off Reality TV TV
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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