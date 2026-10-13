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molly on bake off tent more accessible for wheelchair users

The Great British Bake Off’s Molly Chauhan outlines how the tent was made more accessible

Her workbench has a space for her wheelchair

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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Molly Chauhan is the first non-celebrity wheelchair user to compete on The Great British Bake Off. She’s broken down how her workstation in the tent was altered to be more accessible. 

Molly’s bench is lower than the other contestants’ benches

The benches in the Bake Off tent(Image via Channel 4)

The benches in the Bake Off tent
(Image via Channel 4)

If you pay close attention to The Great British Bake Off, you’ll spot that the workbench Molly uses is lower in height to the other contestants’ benches. This is so the surface is easier for her to reach.

In a video on Instagram, Molly praised the “incredible set-up” she had in the Bake Off tent. She said: “[The bench] had empty space beneath it so I could roll right up to it, which was amazing. It made things

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Featured image via Channel 4

so much easier.”

Molly has extra workspace

Molly's workstation(Image via Channel 4)

“Before I went into the tent,” Molly explained, “I never thought of this idea. While I was in there stressing away, someone said, ‘Would it be handy if you had an even lower surface than your lowered workbench?’ And I went, ‘I’ve never thought about that.’ It has changed my life, quite honestly.”

The Bake Off tent’s ovens have a helpful feature

The tent is kitted out with NEFF “Slide & Hide” ovens. When you open the oven, the door slips underneath. Molly found these ovens easier to use than her oven at home.

Molly and an oven on bake off

Molly and an oven
(Image via Channel 4)

The crew were also around to help

Molly also praised the support team in the tent. She said: “I even had a specific guardian angel who was there by my side through every single challenge to make sure that I had an extra pair of hands if I ever needed it, which included things like getting things out of the oven.”

In reference to the mishap with her stout cake in the first episode, Molly also wrote: “Part of the reason I ended up with cake on the floor was because I felt so empowered by my set up that I convinced myself I could do everything by myself!”

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Featured image via Channel 4

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Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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