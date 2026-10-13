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Cardiff clash: Two matches, two wins for Cardiff University

Cardiff University dominates at Cardiff Arms Park, securing two victories against Cardiff Met men’s and women’s rugby

Awen Mutembo | News
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Both Cardiff University men’s and women’s teams defeated Cardiff Met 24-20 (women), 38-14 (men) at Cardiff Arms Park last Wednesday, in front of more than 7,000 spectators. 

After losing both games in last year’s clash, Cardiff University was determined to come away with a win this year, which both teams undoubtedly achieved.

via RileySports

Each team showcased unyielding defence and relentless attack, making for another memorable Cardiff Clash at the home of Cardiff professional rugby. 

Women firmly hold onto win over Met

via RileySports

The clash kicked off with the women’s performance, classed as a friendly, but neither team was any less determined. 

Katie Terrell’s opening try, built from accurate passes and a powerful chase by the winger, ensured a confident start for Cardiff University’s attack, combining pace, physicality, and clinical execution.

The match kept spectators on the edge of their seats until the very end, as Cardiff Met threatened a late comeback.

Both sides applied fierce pressure, making every possession crucial in the final minutes of the game, but Cardiff University held onto its win.

Reflecting on the game, captain of the women’s squad Cleo Pallister-Turley said: “It simply was pure determination on that pitch that saw us through to the win.

“We have always aimed to win the Cardiff Clash and today is the first clash I’ve really felt that we believed as a team we could execute that dream.”

Turley added that Cardiff University’s victory demonstrated more than a single victory; it has set a precedent for the women’s upcoming BUCS Super League season. 

“We have the right mindset and players within this club to perform really well in the BSR, especially against Surrey, who are the newcomers out of the block. Teams have always underestimated us, and we are using that as our superpower for the BSR league going forward.”

“We are absolutely set that Cardiff University is going to be put on the BSR map this year, so I think that’s where a huge amount of the grit came from.”

Men secure convincing 38-14 win

Cardiff University’s men’s side complete double victory with its convincing 38-14 win over Cardiff Met. 

Early momentum was built by Cardiff University, with fly-half Llew O’Brien securing a steady first try for his team. Both sides showed staunch defensive efforts, however, Cardiff University’s relentless attacking pressure confirmed its 38-14 victory. 

The men’s captain Finn Charles said: “I’m just proud of the boys, we dug deep, and the scoreline just displays all of that, a full, complete performance, and we’re over the moon.”

“I think the feeling throughout the week in training and throughout the game was that we always knew if we play the way we could, we can come away with a result. I think it’s just a testament to the hard work throughout.”

The victory also marks a promising progression from the men’s side, following a 56-42 loss against Hartpury, and a 38-38 draw against Durham. 

“We’ve gone from a loss to a draw to a win, so hopefully we’re heading in the right direction, and we’ll take every challenge in our step,” Charles added. 

Celebrating University Rugby

Cardiff Clash remains a significant event for university-level rugby, providing a stage for emerging Welsh talent in the capital of Welsh professional rugby.

Former Wales international Josh Navidi highlighted the importance of the occasion and the entertaining atmosphere as he watched the Clash: “I think it’s massive because everyone buys into it, you’ve got spectators, the uni students enjoying it in the stands, and you get some good rugby played on the pitch, so hopefully we’ll see some stars playing today in a Welsh jersey in a couple of years’ time.” 

For Cardiff University, both head coaches Chris Davies and Kerry Jenkins praised the dedication and pride their teams showed representing their university teams.

This year’s Cardiff Clash fuels a momentum they hope can be carried into their respective seasons, and their second clash fixture on December 9, 2026.  

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Cardiff Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Awen Mutembo | News
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