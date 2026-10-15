Hazing isn’t only a problem at US universities – UK students have ‘initiation rituals’ too

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UK universities don’t have the same tradition of “hazing” as US universities with fraternities and sororities. However, it’s not unusual for drinking societies and sports teams at UK universities to pressure freshers into “initiation rituals”.

Many universities have banned initiations, but it’s an open secret that members of particular student societies unofficially carry on with their traditions. These stories about initiation rituals at UK universities show there’s still a problem.

University of Bath rugby players were rumoured to have tried spiking women for an ‘initiation’

In September 2026, rumours spread among the student community in Bath about a particular initiation ritual. In text messages seen by The Tab, students claimed to have heard University of Bath rugby team members planning to spike girls from Bath Spa University.

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The University of Bath has launched an investigation into the veracity of these claims, and into the culture of sports societies more broadly.

A University of Bath spokesperson told The Tab: “The safety and wellbeing of the student community in Bath is our priority. We are proactively investigating the matter to establish the facts. We are already liaising with our own student community and external partners.”

A Cambridge student was allegedly set on fire by accident

In January 2022, a Cambridge fresher was reportedly hospitalised following an initiation ritual for a college’s drinking society.

The Clare Rugby and Boating Society (CRABS) allegedly tucked a lit toilet roll in a first-year student’s shorts, and tasked him with putting out the flame by running into the wind. However, since the student was covered with flammable liquid, he reportedly caught fire, then was treated in hospital for burns on his legs.

According to Varsity, members of the drinking society did not receive a formal punishment, but were encouraged to each give £50 to a charity for burn victims.

The cricket society at Cardiff allegedly forced freshers to ‘put their wet socks in their mouths’

In October 2025, the Students’ Union suspended the Cardiff University’s Men’s Cricket Society due to alleged initiations. A student told The Cardiff Tab they’d witnessed cricket players compel freshers to down pints of alcohol and eat raw onions. Older students allegedly poured drinks on younger students and made degrading comments.

“They were barefoot having to put their wet socks in their mouths and they couldn’t even talk to girls and if they did, they were being shouted at,” one student told The Tab.

Another claimed: “One of the boys was sick and one of the others in the society pushed his head down [the toilet bowl] and held it.”

A spokesperson for the Men’s Cricket Club said: “We are appalled and shocked by these allegations and are working closely with the Students’ Union to get to the bottom of these allegations. These allegations do not represent the ethos of the Cricket Club, and any individual found to be guilty of these allegations will be punished accordingly.”

Rugby players at Durham allegedly urinated on a fresher

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In 2021, Durham University’s rugby club was investigated over claims a first-year student was urinated on at a social.

A member of the rugby club told The Durham Tab: “Clearly, it’s violently condescending and in my opinion inexcusable … it’s embarrassing to be associated with that sort of behaviour and ultimately it’s just not right.”

A different student, who attended the social, said: “It was just an accident, to be honest … it’s just a social. It’s fine.”

Durham University condemned “initiation ceremonies of any sort”.

Edinburgh students allegedly rubbed hot sauce on their genitals

Edinburgh University’s Sports Union banned a rugby team from Scotland’s Rural University College (SRUC) over allegations concerning initiations.

The “rituals” allegedly entailed rubbing hot sauce on genitals, pouring vomit over freshers’ heads, eating cat food, and going into a river.

The principal of SRUC told The Edinburgh Tab: “SRUC does not condone unsafe initiation ceremonies and will use the institution’s disciplinary code as a measure against such practices. Additionally, if there is any suspicion of unlawful activity, we will not hesitate to refer the matter to the police.”

Harper Adams students claim they were ‘abandoned in unknown locations’

In 2024, the Harper Adams University University Rugby Club were banned from playing in competitions against other unis following claims students were physically and sexually abused during initiations. In documents from an investigation into the team’s behaviour, students claimed someone was sexually assaulted at a “Pimps and Hoes” sports night social.

One student claimed he was “stripped naked and abandoned in unknown locations”. Another apparently went to hospital after the rugby team sprayed a livestock marker – the paint which farmers use identify sheep – in their eye.

A spokesperson for Harper Adams University told The Tab: “The safety and wellbeing of all our students continues to be our unequivocal priority. We offer an enriching programme of activity during Welcome Week to help students familiarise themselves with their new surroundings and as part of this, every student will attend mandatory training on our Respect Policy to understand the code of conduct at our university.”

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