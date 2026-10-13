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Attempting a £10 student day in York

Because my debit card deserves a break too…

Lucy Marden | Guides
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It is no secret York has a cost of living problem. UniAdmissions ranks York the 9th most expensive city in the UK for students, with an estimated monthly budget of £1,330. This breaks down to approx £43 per day

So, is it even possible to spend £10 a day in York? Well, yes. If I don’t leave the house. But what if I wanted to spend a normal day out in the city, looking around, meeting friends, catching up on a bit of work and going out in the evening? 

8am–11am

To give myself at least a chance of a £10 day, I ate breakfast at home. Reducing the amount you eat out might be an obvious money-saver, but it definitely shouldn’t be overlooked. If you can meal plan correctly – or in other words, be prepared to eat the exact same breakfast seven days a week – a smart grocery shop can save a lot of money in the long run.  

Next, I walked into town. I try to take buses only when it is raining outside or too dark to feel safe. While walking means I have to leave earlier, but with a good podcast and okay weather, I much prefer it to a crammed bus. 

Many steps later I arrived at Le Speciality to catch up with a couple of friends. This is one of my favourite cafes in York, one of the many eateries on Fossgate and a stone’s throw away from the town’s main bus stops. Their menu boasts a variety of fun, Asian-inspired drinks, but in the interest of saving money, I opted for a hot americano for £3.40. I am coming for you next time, Creamy Clouds Matcha Frappe.

11am–1pm

If you fancy being a tourist in your own city, head to the Minster, which offers free entry to York residents and students. Remember to bring your university ID for this. 

No matter how many times I enter the Minster, I am always taken aback by its incredible age and architecture. Everything, from the stained glass windows to the 2000-year-old archives are meticulously preserved. It also has a great gift shop and to my wallet’s relief, today was window shopping only. 

1pm–2pm

Heading out of the Minster, through Bootham Bar and down Gillygate, you will find your nearest Tesco Express. A meal deal isn’t anything special, but it is £3.85 with a clubcard. Plus, if you walk back the way you came, you can picnic in the Minster Gardens. This is the perfect spot for lunch and for people watching (keep an eye out for the tourists taking pictures with the Paddington Bear statue).

2pm–4pm

Any true “student” day requires a half-hearted study session so I decided to attempt productivity at the York Public Library. In my opinion, this is a truly under-rated study spot. Not only is there free entry and quiet study spaces, the building sits opposite Brew & Brownie, home to some of the city’s best pastries and cakes. Unfortunately for me, most of the bakehouse products cost a little under £5. Sweet treats being my number one study motivation, it is safe to say I did not get much work done.

4pm–9pm

With only £2.75 and a lot of day left to go, I decided to walk home for dinner. If you are planning on going out whilst on a budget, pregaming is essential to a night out. I bought a £0.90 bottle of lemonade as a mixer. Thankfully, I already had some vodka at home. A boring combination, I know, but it is cost-effective and tastes better than shots.

9pm–Late

I walked into town again, this time with a group of friends. Our destination was the Dubliner, an Irish pub overlooking the City Walls and very close to the train station. This was honestly the best night out I have had in a while. The atmosphere at the Dubliner is always brilliant and the musicians are so talented.

And, if you’re lucky, a very drunk middle-aged woman will buy you and your friends 10 Baby Guinness’s. Yes, this actually happened. 

After a lot of dancing, we caught a bus home, costing £1.50 with a student ticket. The safest way to get home, especially after alcohol.

I had made it through the day with £0.35 to spare. A £10 student day out is certainly achievable, but only under very favourable circumstances. Had my rent been due, or my fridge needed restocking, I probably wouldn’t have made it past the morning. Going forward, I will continue to be money-conscious, but I can remind myself its fine to not stick to this budget everyday.

Lucy Marden | Guides
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