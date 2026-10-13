After *that* ending that wasn’t in the book, Mike Flanagan reveals plans for Carrie season two

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Mike Flanagan’s Carrie came to an explosive conclusion (literally), so naturally, people are wondering about a possible season two.

Loosely based on the iconic book from Stephen King – emphasis on loosely – Prime Video’s Carrie took some liberties with the source material. Characters were introduced that never featured in the book, but it seems there was a method to Mike Flanagan’s madness.

The characters, such as Emaline West and Adelaide, seemed to be part of a larger picture all centred around Shine, which is sort of like magic in the Stephen King universe. It allows its users to do wild things like Carrie’s telekinesis, Rose the Hat’s astral projection in Doctor Sleep, and Charlie McGee’s pyrokinesis in Firestarter.

By the end of Carrie season one, a Stephen King multiverse was starting to take form. But does it mean there’s going to be a Carrie season two, or is it simply a nod to the wider themes in the horror author’s books?

Mike Flanagan reveals plans for Carrie season two (and beyond)

From the way Carrie ended, with the titular character running off with Emaline, it looked like Mike Flanagan was setting up a season two, possibly with Adelaide and her group serving as either enemies or protectors. Either way, I need to know – and that’s coming from a die-hard fan of the book.

“We wanted very much to just try to focus on making it to that last frame of this season, in case it was a one-off season and we’d never return to this world again. We wanted to serve that arc and send the story off right,” the show’s creator told People. “But it was very much on my mind that there was so much potential for it to expand further, and we wanted to leave room for that too.”

Similarly, whilst speaking to Collider, Mike Flanagan said his “dream scenario” was a three-season arc.

“It’s a trilogy, really,” he added.

Ironically, the character of Emaline, which has recieved mixed responses, was actually Stephen King’s idea. He and Mike worked together on the lore of the show, and he was keen to expand on the idea of Shine and the women who wield it.

“He had a lot to say about that other world of powerful women and how it could impact Carrie’s story and where it could go moving forward,” the creator said. “And he was very excited about the possibilities there.”

Whether we get to see the fruits of that labour hinges on one thing: Prime Video greenlighting season two.

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Featured image credit: Prime Video