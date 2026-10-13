The Tab

After *that* ending that wasn’t in the book, Mike Flanagan reveals plans for Carrie season two

Stephen King is involved!

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Mike Flanagan’s Carrie came to an explosive conclusion (literally), so naturally, people are wondering about a possible season two. 

Loosely based on the iconic book from Stephen King – emphasis on loosely – Prime Video’s Carrie took some liberties with the source material. Characters were introduced that never featured in the book, but it seems there was a method to Mike Flanagan’s madness. 

The characters, such as Emaline West and Adelaide, seemed to be part of a larger picture all centred around Shine, which is sort of like magic in the Stephen King universe. It allows its users to do wild things like Carrie’s telekinesis, Rose the Hat’s astral projection in Doctor Sleep, and Charlie McGee’s pyrokinesis in Firestarter. 

By the end of Carrie season one, a Stephen King multiverse was starting to take form. But does it mean there’s going to be a Carrie season two, or is it simply a nod to the wider themes in the horror author’s books? 

Credit: Prime Video

Credit: Prime Video

Mike Flanagan reveals plans for Carrie season two (and beyond)

From the way Carrie ended, with the titular character running off with Emaline, it looked like Mike Flanagan was setting up a season two, possibly with Adelaide and her group serving as either enemies or protectors. Either way, I need to know – and that’s coming from a die-hard fan of the book. 

“We wanted very much to just try to focus on making it to that last frame of this season, in case it was a one-off season and we’d never return to this world again. We wanted to serve that arc and send the story off right,” the show’s creator told People. “But it was very much on my mind that there was so much potential for it to expand further, and we wanted to leave room for that too.”

Similarly, whilst speaking to Collider, Mike Flanagan said his “dream scenario” was a three-season arc. 

“It’s a trilogy, really,” he added. 

Credit: Prime Video

Credit: Prime Video

Ironically, the character of Emaline, which has recieved mixed responses, was actually Stephen King’s idea. He and Mike worked together on the lore of the show, and he was keen to expand on the idea of Shine and the women who wield it. 

“He had a lot to say about that other world of powerful women and how it could impact Carrie’s story and where it could go moving forward,” the creator said. “And he was very excited about the possibilities there.”

Whether we get to see the fruits of that labour hinges on one thing: Prime Video greenlighting season two. 

For more, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image credit: Prime Video 

More on: Book Horror TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Take our survey on sexual assault at universities, and help expose the issues students face

We want to raise awareness of how sexual assault impacts university students

Claudia Cox | Do Better Campaign

Read Next

carrie amazon prime tv show trailer

The trailer for the Carrie TV show is out, but everyone is complaining about the same detail

Legit everyone is confused: Here’s why the family were trapped (then released) in The Last House

From

That From season finale cliffhanger was diabolical, so here’s what we know about season five

Latest

Bake Off’s Nigella Lawson says her voice sounds the way it does due to a ‘slur’, not drinking

Hebe Hancock

People keep commenting on it

celebrities who turned down roles on the great british bake off

Four big celebrities rejected roles as judges or presenters on The Great British Bake Off

Claudia Cox

Gordon Ramsay said no to being a judge

molly on bake off tent more accessible for wheelchair users

The Great British Bake Off’s Molly Chauhan outlines how the tent was made more accessible

Claudia Cox

Her workbench has a space for her wheelchair

Celebrity Traitors could have SEVEN Traitors, as BBC mural hints at a series of betrayals

Hebe Hancock

A former Traitor reckons it’s about to get seriously messy

Settling in: Here are five ways you can get ahead on your course

Grace Bailey

Freshers is out, academic comeback is IN

The frantic 911 calls placed during and after Christa Pike’s failed execution have been released

Kieran Galpin

It took first responders 30 minutes to get in there

William Chapman named as man who entered tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Hebe Hancock

The council has released a new statement

The ultimate match day guide: Where to go when the big game rolls around

Cormac Collins

Have a cheeky pint at one of these spots for the next football game

University of York alumni compete in European Para Fencing Championships

Lucy Marden

The 2026 Para Fencing European Championships take place over 6-11 October

Cardiff clash: Two matches, two wins for Cardiff University

Awen Mutembo

Cardiff University dominates at Cardiff Arms Park, securing two victories against Cardiff Met men’s and women’s rugby

Jury hears UWE student made pizza and played online games after allegedly killing housemate

Jemima Kenley

Prosecutors say Zack Coughlan allegedly stabbed his housemate 30 times and waited eight hours to call 999

Popworld York is closing down

Hannah Rambour

Popworld York is closing this October, its successor Replay will open on October 29th

A Reflection on Freshers Flu 2026: What Can We Learn for Next Year?

Luka Shaw

It’s that time of year again..

The absolute best day you could have as a Bristol Uni student

Anna Leaf

The type of 24 hours to make you re-evaluate your belief in the second-year curse.

Seven things I wish I knew before coming to York

Evie Bettison

Want to be in-the-know about everything York? Here’s your go-to guide to make the most of living and studying in York.

Attempting a £10 student day in York

Lucy Marden

Because my debit card deserves a break too…

10 costume ideas to start prepping for Halloween in Exeter before everything sells out

Mollie Martin

Avoid the last-minute scramble for a Halloween costume with these ideas

Celebrity Traitors’ Myha’la responds as some claim she was banished because she’s Black

Kieran Galpin

She spoke to the ‘unconscious racial and cultural bias’ that ‘exists in this game’

Sheffield’s ‘Man with the Pram’ honoured with Sheffield legends star outside City Hall

Faith Taylor

John Burkhill has received a star for years of dedication to fundraising

Christa Pike ‘angry’ as she shares message from prison after surviving lethal injection

Kieran Galpin

Christa was able to send the message via a prison-issued tablet