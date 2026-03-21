Here’s what happens in the post-credits scene in Project Hail Mary, in case you missed it

5 hours ago

Ryan Gosling’s new movie, Project Hail Mary, is finally out in cinemas, and it’s already getting a lot of attention, but as the credits start rolling, people are wondering if there is a post-credit scene or if you can head straight for the exit.

The film follows Dr Ryland Grace, a science teacher who wakes up alone on a spaceship with no memory of how he got there. As things slowly come back to him, he realises he’s on a one-way mission to save Earth. The sun is dimming because of a strange microorganism called Astrophage, and he’s been sent deep into space to figure out how to stop it. Along the way, he meets Rocky, an unusual alien from another planet who’s actually trying to solve the same problem.

With its mix of science, space travel, and a surprisingly emotional story, plenty of people are heading in to see it.

So, is there a post-credit scene?

If you’re expecting a big Marvel-style extra scene, or something teasing a sequel, you won’t get that here. Once the story ends, it pretty much ends. The film wraps everything up in a really satisfying way, so it doesn’t actually need anything extra tagged on.

But… there is a tiny moment at the very end.

After the credits have completely finished, there’s a small audio surprise involving Rocky. It’s not a full scene, and there’s no clear dialogue you can understand. Instead, you hear his signature musical way of communicating again. There are no subtitles either, so you’re left to interpret it yourself.

So, we don’t really know exactly what it means. It could just be a simple goodbye, or maybe a small nod to viewers who stayed until the end. Either way, it’s not essential to the story, but it does feel like a nice final touch.

All in all, don’t expect anything major. But if you’ve got a soft spot for Rocky, it might be worth staying in your seat just a little bit longer.

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