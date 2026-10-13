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The ultimate match day guide: Where to go when the big game rolls around

Have a cheeky pint at one of these spots for the next football game

Cormac Collins | Guides
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With the heinous three week international break approaching its end, we’re sure Newcastle students are starting to get a tingling sensation of pre-Premier League anticipation.

The important big question now: Which local pubs possess qualities essential for a good match day experience?

The Stack

Everyone in the Toon knows that if you’re talking about match day locations, you’re talking about The Stack.

Built just outside St James’ to accommodate the unlucky bunch who’ve missed buying tickets, the open box does an unreal job at replicating a magical stadium atmosphere.

With an obnoxiously large cinema-style screen, and speakers that sound as though they’ve been stolen straight from the Glastonbury main stage, no other pub can compete with the busy black box on Newcastle game days.

My Geordie housemates assure me that on that fateful day in October 2023 when the Magpies demolished PSG, The Stack lay as the backdrop to the single best night of their whole lives.

The Lonsdale

If you’re living in or around Jesmond, The Lonsdale – which sits just opposite West Jes Metro – is a strong contender for best match day pub.

Every Saturday, regardless of who’s playing, the downstairs is rammed with football fans.

Phoenix Bar

For the Osborne Road loyalists, Phoenix Bar transforms from a student bar into a pub brimming with football fans every time a big game is on.

As an Arsenal fan, I was devastated last year when I realised I couldn’t get to Finsbury Park for the first north London derby, but to say Phoenix acted as a worthy replacement would be an understatement.

The place absolutely erupted every time Eze scored, and it almost felt like I was back in London. I’ve rushed back for every Arsenal game since.

Three Bulls Heads

If Jesmond is too far out of the way, Three Bulls Heads on Percy Street would be on the top of my list.

With fantastic student deals, like a £3.25 Birra Moretti from Monday to Friday, and more televisions than you could ever need (including tiny screens within the booths), this pub is the best location for a budget match day experience.

The atmosphere doesn’t quite compete with options in Jesmond, but sometimes a cheaper pint is all you need when watching the football.

All being said, football is not the be-all and end-all. For those who’ve caught rugby fever after the varsity victory, I’d highly recommend going down to Kingston Park to go watch our very own Newcastle Red Bulls.

With tickets averaging around £20, heading down to watch these gladiators every couple of weeks is well within budget, and allows you to get a taste of professional rugby before the long-awaited Six Nations rolls around.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Newcastle Tab on Instagram and TikTok.

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Cormac Collins | Guides
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