The Tab

Settling in: Here are five ways you can get ahead on your course

Freshers is out, academic comeback is IN

Grace Bailey | Guides
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Whether it’s your first term here or you’re returning for the second or third time, it’s that time of year again. Freshers’ Week is out, the academic comeback is in. And yet maybe you’re struggling to settle in after a summer without even looking at a research paper or the MyDurham app (RIP). Well, you’re in the right place. These are five ways to get ahead on your course and set yourself up for a great year in Durham.

Familiarise yourself with the library

 

During summative season it gets super busy and the worst feeling is hunting down a specific book you need when everyone at the whole university seems to have spawned in on Billy B Level 3. My best advice is to dedicate some time early on in Michaelmas to have a wander around, find the comfiest desk chairs, the best views, the least distracting sections, and working plug sockets. Although you can access a lot of course books online now, I still recommend spending time in the library as the Dewey Decimal system means when looking for a specific book you may find many others that end up forming the foundation of your research.

Get yourself on Notion

If you haven’t discovered the Notion app yet, you’re missing out. I personally use it to organise my reading for lectures and seminars/tutorials as well as essays with due dates, progress tracking, and tick-box to-do lists. It really is a must-have for any student embarking on a long-overdue lock in.

Book a meeting with your academic advisor

Most people, when asked, say they had one meeting with their academic advisor at the start of first year and never interacted with them again. But they’re there to support you! They tend to have department-specific advice and can be your first port of call for any questions, so make sure you reach out early on to establish a relationship with them. You can typically zoom call, email, or drop into an office hour. And trust me, when it reaches summative season and you suddenly can’t remember how to reference, you’ll be glad to have them on your team.

Actually do your secondary reading

Try and organise your time each week between contact hours, socials, and hobbies. Whether it be with a Google Calendar or an aesthetic academic diary, plan your time and ensure you leave enough space to do your secondary reading before lectures and tutorials, so you actually know what’s going on in that one 9am.

Set yourself up early with a good routine

Studying for multiple hours a day may seem the most productive start to term, but burnout is real and it’s actually much more productive to make time for yourself every day. Spending time with friends, doing sports, hobbies, societies, or even bed rotting and watching Bake Off with a cuppa. Whatever it is, you deserve to rest.

With these tips you should be on track to excel in your course this year. Best of luck, remember to make time for yourself every day, and without further ado, the academic comeback starts now!

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Durham Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

More on: Student Study University
Grace Bailey | Guides
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Take our survey on sexual assault at universities, and help expose the issues students face

We want to raise awareness of how sexual assault impacts university students

Claudia Cox | Do Better Campaign
Latest

After *that* ending that wasn’t in the book, Mike Flanagan reveals plans for Carrie season two

Kieran Galpin

Stephen King is involved!

Bake Off’s Nigella Lawson says her voice sounds the way it does due to a ‘slur’, not drinking

Hebe Hancock

People keep commenting on it

celebrities who turned down roles on the great british bake off

Four big celebrities rejected roles as judges or presenters on The Great British Bake Off

Claudia Cox

Gordon Ramsay said no to being a judge

molly on bake off tent more accessible for wheelchair users

The Great British Bake Off’s Molly Chauhan outlines how the tent was made more accessible

Claudia Cox

Her workbench has a space for her wheelchair

Celebrity Traitors could have SEVEN Traitors, as BBC mural hints at a series of betrayals

Hebe Hancock

A former Traitor reckons it’s about to get seriously messy

Settling in: Here are five ways you can get ahead on your course

Grace Bailey

Freshers is out, academic comeback is IN

The frantic 911 calls placed during and after Christa Pike’s failed execution have been released

Kieran Galpin

It took first responders 30 minutes to get in there

William Chapman named as man who entered tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Hebe Hancock

The council has released a new statement

The ultimate match day guide: Where to go when the big game rolls around

Cormac Collins

Have a cheeky pint at one of these spots for the next football game

University of York alumni compete in European Para Fencing Championships

Lucy Marden

The 2026 Para Fencing European Championships take place over 6-11 October

Cardiff clash: Two matches, two wins for Cardiff University

Awen Mutembo

Cardiff University dominates at Cardiff Arms Park, securing two victories against Cardiff Met men’s and women’s rugby

Jury hears UWE student made pizza and played online games after allegedly killing housemate

Jemima Kenley

Prosecutors say Zack Coughlan allegedly stabbed his housemate 30 times and waited eight hours to call 999

Popworld York is closing down

Hannah Rambour

Popworld York is closing this October, its successor Replay will open on October 29th

A Reflection on Freshers Flu 2026: What Can We Learn for Next Year?

Luka Shaw

It’s that time of year again..

The absolute best day you could have as a Bristol Uni student

Anna Leaf

The type of 24 hours to make you re-evaluate your belief in the second-year curse.

Seven things I wish I knew before coming to York

Evie Bettison

Want to be in-the-know about everything York? Here’s your go-to guide to make the most of living and studying in York.

Attempting a £10 student day in York

Lucy Marden

Because my debit card deserves a break too…

10 costume ideas to start prepping for Halloween in Exeter before everything sells out

Mollie Martin

Avoid the last-minute scramble for a Halloween costume with these ideas

Celebrity Traitors’ Myha’la responds as some claim she was banished because she’s Black

Kieran Galpin

She spoke to the ‘unconscious racial and cultural bias’ that ‘exists in this game’

Sheffield’s ‘Man with the Pram’ honoured with Sheffield legends star outside City Hall

Faith Taylor

John Burkhill has received a star for years of dedication to fundraising