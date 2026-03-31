Project Hail Mary was originally four hours long, here’s the major plot point that was cut

2 hours ago

The original cut of Project Hail Mary was over four hours long, so here’s what was cut from the film based on the book, and the exciting new adaptation that might continue the story.

Grace’s life as a teacher was cut short

At the beginning of Project Hail Mary, we get a little glimpse into the life of Grace before he went on the spaceship. He’s a science teacher at a middle school and clearly likes his job, even though he wanted to be a more accomplished scientist.

In the book, Grace is just as good of a teacher. He focuses on explaining things to his students so they can understand them deeply and share the same love for science he does, and he encourages questions. We see a bit of this in the film when he makes a diagram to explain the danger Earth is in to his students.

Ryan Gosling's new 'Project Hail Mary' cardigan "Rocky ❤️ Grace" (via tomdaley | IG) pic.twitter.com/J3BqfpGB8N — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) March 27, 2026

The cut details from the book show how closely connected Grace’s job as a teacher is to her relationship with Rocky, whom she basically treats like one of her students. I would’ve loved more scenes on Grace as a teacher so we could get to know his ordinary life on earth a bit more. But one thing that remains the same in both the book and movie is how little we get to know about his mysterious ex-girlfriend.

We learnt more about how bad things were getting on Earth

From an ordinary man on earth to a hero, Grace’s Project Hail Mary story escalates very quickly. But in the book, the buildup is much slower. Originally, the film may have included the several years it took to build the Hail Mary spacecraft and Eva Stratt’s rise to head of the Project Hail Mary mission.

the fact that project hail mary was filmed using all practical effects and cgi and not one single blue or green screen. movie magic! pic.twitter.com/kZr2JH2a86 — em (@filmlver) March 23, 2026

In the film, we get a glimpse of what happens to Earth over the many years it took Grace to find the astrophage-killing predator in space. The waters had pretty much iced over, and the stress looked like it had aged Eva by quite a lot.

The next instalment in the Project Hail Mary franchise is a manga, distributed in Japanese by Hayakawa Publishing. Lots of people are speculating that it will include many of the missing scenes from the book – fingers crossed!

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Amazon Films