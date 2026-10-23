Meet Christian social media girly Kiana Goana on The New Stanford Prison Experiment

Kiana Goana Guerrero is one of the newest stars on The New Stanford Prison Experiment that just aired on Netflix. She’s a Christian-based social media girly, so here’s everything you need to know about Kiana on The New Stanford Prison Experiment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiana Gaona Guerrero (@kianagaona)

According to her LinkedIn, she’s the head of social media and community at Elevated Faith. “With seven years experience in the social media space and hundreds of viral posts under my belt, I have a keen understanding of all industries firsthand,” her bio reads.

“From luxury swim and jewellery to gaming to CPG brands, my career has allowed me to dip my toes in every industry,” she writes. “For this I am SO thankful as it has grown me into the social marketer I am today.”

Elevated Faith is a Christian apparel and jewellery brand. “We make apparel, jewellery and accessories that start conversations about Jesus,” its website explains.

She’s also worked with some MAJOR brands, her portfolio shares. They include Crocs, Starbucks, The Skinny Confidential, Dunkin’ Donuts, Good Molecules, and more.

Before her current role with Elevated Faith, she was a model and actress for over nine years and has “been featured as a commercial print model and actress in high-profile campaigns for leading brands including Nike, American Eagle, Instagram, Whataburger, Crocs, TOMS, Dell, and CHI, among others.”

Her first role was as a life and health insurance agent for State Farm, so she’s really come a long way and is truly living the influencer lifestyle now!

On TikTok, she has over 95k followers and 4.2M likes. Her content is mostly faith-based, as she’s a devout Christian. She’s also married to a pastor, and she shares day-in-the-life content as a pastor’s wife.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiana Gaona Guerrero (@kianagaona)

Kiana also shares bible quotes, prayers, and her journey as a Christian. On Instagram, she has over 65,000 followers and shares content rooted in her Christian lifestyle. She’s also the ultimate social media girly and shares behind-the-scenes clips of what it’s like being a social media manager.

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