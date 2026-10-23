Where to follow The New Stanford Prison Experiment cast on Instagram
Some are content creators
Netflix’s The New Stanford Prison Experiment features 30 diverse participants living in a simulated prison for two weeks, divided into guards and inmates. So, here’s where to follow The New Stanford Prison Experiment cast on Instagram.
Nicholas Washington
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Jackson Sharp
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Jackson Sharp is listed as unemployed in the series, but he may look familiar to viewers because he’s also an influencer on TikTok and Instagram , going by the username @coll.sharp. He has over 14.1 M likes and has had quite a few videos go viral.
Chris Lee
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Chris Lee takes the lead as a guard during the night shift. He’s a 41 year old CEO and business coach from Pasco, Washington.
Pete Zaremba
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Pete Zaremba is a middle school history teacher, specifically a fifth-grade social studies teacher. “I’m a guard of fifth-grade children. I don’t want to be a guard anymore,” he says for his role as an inmate.
Kiana Gaona
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Kiana Gaona is a 25 year old social media manager who is also devoutly Christian.
Laura Berens
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Laura Berens is a 41 year old CEO of her own business.
Ronald Faussette
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Ronald Faussette is a former police officer in Jackson, Mississippi, and also works as an executive coach.
Jakob Jensen
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Mike Paramore
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Mike Paramore is a stand up comedian and has been featured on FOX’s show Laughs.
Jake Ellenburg
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Lucas Forrester
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Hadley McDaniel
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Keith Schulner
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Joshua Padilla
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Joshua is a model and physical trainer who has also been on other reality TV series before this, including Squid Game The Challenge season two.
Jeff Cook
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Jeff Cook is another inmate and works in sales.
Sonny Robertson
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Michael Correra
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Michael is a bartender who is an inmate on series.
Joey Malloque
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Anthony Terry
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Dante Santana
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