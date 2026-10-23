Netflix’s The New Stanford Prison Experiment features 30 diverse participants living in a simulated prison for two weeks, divided into guards and inmates. So, here’s where to follow The New Stanford Prison Experiment cast on Instagram.

Nicholas Washington

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eboni Dillon (@i_eboni)

Jackson Sharp

View this post on Instagram A post shared by C (@coll.sharp)

Jackson Sharp is listed as unemployed in the series, but he may look familiar to viewers because he’s also an influencer on TikTok and Instagram , going by the username @coll.sharp. He has over 14.1 M likes and has had quite a few videos go viral.

Chris Lee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Lee | Home Service Coach (@chrisleeqb)

Chris Lee takes the lead as a guard during the night shift. He’s a 41 year old CEO and business coach from Pasco, Washington.

Pete Zaremba

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pete Zaremba (@petezarembaa)

Pete Zaremba is a middle school history teacher, specifically a fifth-grade social studies teacher. “I’m a guard of fifth-grade children. I don’t want to be a guard anymore,” he says for his role as an inmate.

Kiana Gaona

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiana Gaona Guerrero (@kianagaona)

Kiana Gaona is a 25 year old social media manager who is also devoutly Christian.

Laura Berens

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Berens (@itslauraberens)

Laura Berens is a 41 year old CEO of her own business.

Ronald Faussette

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronald Faussette: Leadership Speaker/Executive Coach (@ronaldfaussette)

Ronald Faussette is a former police officer in Jackson, Mississippi, and also works as an executive coach.

Jakob Jensen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jakob Jensen (@jakobolavjensen)

Mike Paramore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike E Paramore (@mikeparamorejr)

Mike Paramore is a stand up comedian and has been featured on FOX’s show Laughs.

Jake Ellenburg

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Ellenburg (@mayorofbuckhead)

Lucas Forrester

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucas Forrester (@lucas_ryan412)

Hadley McDaniel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hadley McDaniel (@hadley_mcdaniel)

Keith Schulner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keith Schulner | Judge (Ret.) (@keithschulner)

Joshua Padilla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joshua Padilla (@jp.dafranchise)

Joshua is a model and physical trainer who has also been on other reality TV series before this, including Squid Game The Challenge season two.

Jeff Cook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff Cook (@jefelegendary)

Jeff Cook is another inmate and works in sales.

Sonny Robertson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonny Earl Robertson (@sonnyearlrobertson)

Michael Correra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @michaelcorrera

Michael is a bartender who is an inmate on series.

Joey Malloque

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joey Malloque (@joey_malloque)

Anthony Terry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Terry (@aterry2o)

Dante Santana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dante Santana (@itsdantesantana)

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook .