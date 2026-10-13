Meet Moises ‘Moe’ Vilomar, the new chef joining Below Deck season 13

Moises “Moe” Vilomar is the new chef on Below Deck season 13, bringing four years of yachting experience to the galley. He joins Captain Kerry Titheradge and Chief Stew Fraser Olender aboard the season’s new yacht, Azul V. Viewers will meet him when the season premieres on October 12 at 8pm ET on Bravo.

A new boat and a new chef means a fresh start for the galley — and Moe is arriving with a distinctly low-drama mission. Whether the charter guests make that easy is another matter.

What is Moe’s cooking background?

According to Bravo’s profile of Moe, he studied at the Le Cordon Bleu Institute of Culinary Arts in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

He then spent the early part of his career working in Michelin-starred restaurants in New York, before building up his experience in yachting. So, while he’s a new face on Below Deck, working in a yacht kitchen isn’t new territory for him.

Moe is from Queens, New York, and currently lives in Jersey City, New Jersey. In the premiere preview described by Bravo, he reflects on how his career has taken him around the world — something he hadn’t imagined growing up.

Away from work, his official cast bio lists travelling as his favourite activity. It also reveals that he has a daughter and celebrates his birthday on May 1, making him a Taurus.

What can viewers expect from Chef Moe?

In the premiere preview, Moe makes it clear to Kerry that he wants to bring a positive attitude to the job, rather than kitchen flare-ups and flying cookware.

An admirable starting point. Keeping that energy through a Below Deck charter is the bit we’ll be watching.

The season trailer already suggests his patience will be tested during an encounter with a guest. For now, though, his introduction is all about an experienced chef hoping to keep things calm in the galley.

Below Deck season 13 premieres on October 12 at 8pm ET on Bravo, with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.

Below Deck is streaming now on Hayu.

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