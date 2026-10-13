Meet all the new Below Deck season 13 cast members, from Chef Moe to Jessenia Stidger

Below Deck is back for season 13 and has a whole new wave of cast members joining the crew on Azul V. So, let’s meet the seven new cast members on Below Deck season 13.

Chef Moe Vilomar

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Chef Moe is the new cook for season 13 of Below Deck aboard the Azul V. He has four years of experience in the yachting industry and has worked for Michelin-starred restaurants in New York City.

Jessenia Stidger

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Jessenia is originally from Hawai’i and says that her best friend on the boat is Alex Wright.

James Bishop

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James is from Bournemouth, England, and has two years of yachting experience. According to his Instagram bio, he has travelled over 25,000 nautical miles and has spent 11 years “on the road.”

Kaylee Brown

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Kaylee has been working as a freelance stewardess since January 2022, according to Cinemaholic.

Alex Wright

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Alex is originally from London, UK, and has five years of yachting industry experience under his belt. When he’s not working aboard Azul V, he likes to kite surf, golf, and travel to new places.

Matthew Fitzpatrick-Buck

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Matthew is from South Africa and also has five years of experience. He says that season 13 was “absolutely life-changing.”

Rosa Simms-Preston

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Rosa has three and a half years of yachting experience and is originally from Glastonbury, England.

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