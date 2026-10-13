Where the returning season 13 Below Deck cast members stand with each other

Captain Kerry Titheradge, Rainbeau de Roos, and Fraser Olender are the only returning cast members from Below Deck season 12. It was an explosive season, so here’s where they really stand with each other going into season 13.

Rainbeau de Roos is back for another charter season aboard the Azul V in Thailand. This marks her second season on Below Deck, and she’s returning as a second stewardess for season 13. A major step up from being just a stewardess in season 12.

As for where she stands with her boss, Fraser… she “feels more ready than I’ve ever been to be a chief stew,” she told Bravo Insider. “I’ve taken a lot of tips and tricks from Fraser to help me in that career jump that I’m hopefully gonna make very soon.”

Besides being a career mentor to her, they also have a close friendship. “It’s such a unique bond when you go through that experience together,” she said at the end of season 12. “Naturally, some people you click with more than others, but overall, I’m grateful for the connections I made.”

Captain Kerry is also super close with Fraser, the chief stew on Below Deck. “Fraser and I have built a great friendship,” he said on The Daily Dish. “I’ve got a lot of respect for his growth as a leader.”

He also tries to “make a real effort to check in on all [his] crew” because he’s “a huge advocate of mental health.” Captain Terry said that running a yacht is about “making sure the people who work with me feel supported, especially off-camera when the spotlight’s gone.”

Last season, Fraser said that: “My crew this season dealt with different obstacles and challenges. It feels like we’ve been chased by a feral dog with rabies, but we pulled it off. Well done, to us. I’m very proud.” Hopefully they keep the same energy going into season 13 of Below Deck.

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