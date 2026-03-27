This detail in the book explains exactly why Grace’s crew members died in Project Hail Mary

1 min ago

There’s an important detail in the Project Hail Mary book that explains why the other crew members died when Ryland Grace woke up in the film.

At the start of Project Hail Mary, Grace wakes up alone on the ship with no memory. And he slowly realises the other two astronauts didn’t survive the journey. We just see the bodies of Yáo and Ilyukhina, and there’s no clear explanation given in the film. So, you might be left thinking, what actually happened here?

Well, the book actually explains it.

So, what happened to the crew?

In the book, all three astronauts are placed into a medically induced coma for the entire journey to Tau Ceti. It’s to stop them from completely losing their minds. They’re travelling for almost 12 years in a very small spacecraft, so staying awake the whole time just wouldn’t be realistic. Also, the ship in the book was way smaller than the one shown in the movie.

Now, the kind of coma they are placed into is extremely risky. It’s explained that it only works on people with very specific genetic markers, and even then, there are no guarantees. In fact, it’s incredibly rare, only about one in a million people can survive it long-term.

So, even though Grace, Yáo, and Ilyukhina were all chosen because they had the right genes, the mission was still a huge gamble.

The other two astronauts’ bodies simply couldn’t handle the prolonged coma. Over time, their systems failed, and they died during the journey. Grace was the only one whose body managed to survive the entire process all the way to Tau Ceti, which is why he wakes up alone at the start.

And he remains alone until Rocky finds him, and from there, everything changes.

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