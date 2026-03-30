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Detail missing Harry Potter HBO series trailer

People are raging after this HUGE detail was missing from the Harry Potter HBO series trailer

If that was intentional, this show is doomed

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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People are understandably irked after one major detail was missing from the new HBO Harry Potter reboot series trailer.

Just days after the first trailer for HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter reboot dropped, people have already started pointing out details and changes they really didn’t like. But out of everything, one thing in particular has people saying the same thing.

So, the new series is meant to bring the wizarding world back for a whole new generation. With a fresh cast and a long-form TV format, it’s basically supposed to go deeper into the books and show things the films didn’t have time for. But after watching the trailer, loads of people are asking where the magic is.

The trailer gives us a look at Harry’s life with the Dursleys and sets up a darker tone from the very start. And yes, it looks dramatic and cinematic. But that’s kind of the problem. It feels more serious and grounded than magical.

For a story that’s literally about witches and wizards, that feels a bit off.

One of the biggest things people have pointed out is that there are barely any spells. Like, almost none. In fact, the only moment that even hints at magic is a quick shot of Snape using Lumos and that’s basically it.

One person wrote, “Where is the magic in this trailer? This just feels like a normal drama.”

Another said, “I’m trying to be open-minded, but this doesn’t feel like Harry Potter at all.”

Someone else added, “The movies had magic from the start. This just feels dark and serious for no reason.”

The first Harry Potter story is supposed to feel exciting and magical. It’s Harry’s introduction, and ours, to this whole new world. So people were expecting something a bit brighter, a bit more fun, and just more magical overall.

Instead, what they got feels toned down. Almost like it’s trying a bit too hard to be realistic. Which is strange, because the one thing that should define Harry Potter is the magic, and right now, it barely feels like it’s there.

If this really is the direction they’re going in, the show is likely doomed.

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More on: Book Film Harry Potter TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
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