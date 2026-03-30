People are raging after this HUGE detail was missing from the Harry Potter HBO series trailer

If that was intentional, this show is doomed

4 hours ago

People are understandably irked after one major detail was missing from the new HBO Harry Potter reboot series trailer.

Just days after the first trailer for HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter reboot dropped, people have already started pointing out details and changes they really didn’t like. But out of everything, one thing in particular has people saying the same thing.

So, the new series is meant to bring the wizarding world back for a whole new generation. With a fresh cast and a long-form TV format, it’s basically supposed to go deeper into the books and show things the films didn’t have time for. But after watching the trailer, loads of people are asking where the magic is.

The trailer gives us a look at Harry’s life with the Dursleys and sets up a darker tone from the very start. And yes, it looks dramatic and cinematic. But that’s kind of the problem. It feels more serious and grounded than magical.

For a story that’s literally about witches and wizards, that feels a bit off.

One of the biggest things people have pointed out is that there are barely any spells. Like, almost none. In fact, the only moment that even hints at magic is a quick shot of Snape using Lumos and that’s basically it.

One person wrote, “Where is the magic in this trailer? This just feels like a normal drama.”

Another said, “I’m trying to be open-minded, but this doesn’t feel like Harry Potter at all.”

Someone else added, “The movies had magic from the start. This just feels dark and serious for no reason.”

I think part of the disconnect with the new Harry Potter series is that it doesn’t look very warm & inviting. Look at the way it’s shot compared to the original film. Where’s the sense of wonder & awe to this world of magic? Why does the new series look so gloomy? https://t.co/GORV0WE4Qr pic.twitter.com/oPS1Rul16f — Let’s Talk Godzilla (@GodzillaLets) March 26, 2026

The first Harry Potter story is supposed to feel exciting and magical. It’s Harry’s introduction, and ours, to this whole new world. So people were expecting something a bit brighter, a bit more fun, and just more magical overall.

Instead, what they got feels toned down. Almost like it’s trying a bit too hard to be realistic. Which is strange, because the one thing that should define Harry Potter is the magic, and right now, it barely feels like it’s there.

If this really is the direction they’re going in, the show is likely doomed.

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