The Tab
bridesmaids cast reunion at the oscars but minus wendi who played rita

The unexpected reason a Bridesmaids star wasn’t part of the reunion skit at the Oscars

‘I’m tired of looking like a melting candle’

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

The stars of Bridesmaids reunited in a cheeky skit at the 2026 Oscars. One of the iconic leads wasn’t part of this, though – and the reason she gave is super unexpected.

Rose Byrne, Ellie Kemper, Melissa McCarthy, Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig assembled on stage at the Oscars to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the iconic rom-com. The group read out (fake) letters from other actors, and joked about “aging well” and how “all the things [they’ve] done to [their] faces are very tasteful”. The cast also presented the awards for Best Original Score to Ludwig Goransson for Sinners, then Best Sound to F1.

One key cast member was missing from this reunion, though. Wendi McLendon-Covey – who starred as Lilian’s sexually frustrated cousin Rita – wasn’t there.

Ellie Kemper as Becca and Wendi McLendon-Covey as Rita in Bridesmaids(Image via Universal Pictures)

Ellie Kemper as Becca and Wendi McLendon-Covey as Rita in Bridesmaids
(Image via Universal Pictures)

Wendi McLendon-Covey has detailed the reason why. She shared a picture to Instagram of her recovering from surgery. Ironically, she couldn’t be in the skit because of things she’s done to her face.

She wrote: “In response to some of the DMs I’m getting: I had a neck lift last week because I’m tired of looking like a melting candle. So I had to skip the Academy Awards. No drama. Everything is fine.”

I feel Rita would probably prioritise these commitments in the same way.

There doesn’t seem to be any beef between Wendi McLendon-Covey and the Bridesmaids stars who did take part in the Oscars. Ellie Kemper commented underneath Wendi’s post: “Beautiful gull!!”

bridesmaids reunion oscars ellie kemper commenting on instagram

(Image via Instagram)

Bridesmaids came out in 2011, believe it or not. Melissa McCarthy was nominated for the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, plus Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo were up for Best Original Screenplay. The cast didn’t win either award, though.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Richard Harbaugh/The Academy/Shutterstock.

More on: Celebrity Film The Oscars
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

People are mocking the Oscars after seeing the surprisingly bleak snack boxes for guests

People are raging after the Oscars left these huge celebs out of the In Memoriam tribute

Best worst dressed celebrities Oscars 2026

Okay, these were easily the best and worst dressed celebrities at the Oscars 2026 red carpet

Latest

Here’s why Leonardo DiCaprio looked so different (and so good) at the 2026 Oscars

Hebe Hancock

I’m here for the moustache

Fancy a Guinness? Lancs students say these are the top spots to hit up on St Paddy’s Day

Emma Netscher

May your Guinnesses outnumber the shamrocks that grow…

No St Paddy’s plans? Here’s how to avoid FOMO

Hannah Rambour

If you don’t drink one Guinness today, you’re truly slacking

louis theroux manosphere documentary hstikkytokky complaining about editing

HSTikkyTokky complains about the editing of two scenes in Louis Theroux’s manosphere doc

Claudia Cox

He did not like how the Netflix doc covered his childhood

Glambot guy Cole Walliser snuck back on Oscars red carpet after scandal, and it flopped

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Yeah, let’s wrap it up

HS

Ew, the OnlyFans girly from the Louis Theroux Manosphere doc is being gross on TikTok

Kieran Galpin

Why is she making Bonnie Blue look nice?

Woman fears her daughter caught meningitis from vape after visiting Club Chemistry

Becky Devonshire-Pay

She is expected to stay in hospital for at least a week

Love Island’s Sher organises unexpected surprise for Jack and his daughter from America

Ellissa Bain

I didn’t even know they were still a thing

MAFS Aus Julia job

People were so confused by MAFS Aus bride Julia’s job title, so here’s what she does for work

Suchismita Ghosh

‘What on earth does a confidence and charisma consultant actually do?’

Punch the viral monkey has a girlfriend

Guys, Punch the monkey has now found a girlfriend and I am sobbing eternally

Hayley Soen

I’ll sleep well tonight

Here’s why Leonardo DiCaprio looked so different (and so good) at the 2026 Oscars

Hebe Hancock

I’m here for the moustache

Fancy a Guinness? Lancs students say these are the top spots to hit up on St Paddy’s Day

Emma Netscher

May your Guinnesses outnumber the shamrocks that grow…

No St Paddy’s plans? Here’s how to avoid FOMO

Hannah Rambour

If you don’t drink one Guinness today, you’re truly slacking

louis theroux manosphere documentary hstikkytokky complaining about editing

HSTikkyTokky complains about the editing of two scenes in Louis Theroux’s manosphere doc

Claudia Cox

He did not like how the Netflix doc covered his childhood

Glambot guy Cole Walliser snuck back on Oscars red carpet after scandal, and it flopped

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Yeah, let’s wrap it up

HS

Ew, the OnlyFans girly from the Louis Theroux Manosphere doc is being gross on TikTok

Kieran Galpin

Why is she making Bonnie Blue look nice?

Woman fears her daughter caught meningitis from vape after visiting Club Chemistry

Becky Devonshire-Pay

She is expected to stay in hospital for at least a week

Love Island’s Sher organises unexpected surprise for Jack and his daughter from America

Ellissa Bain

I didn’t even know they were still a thing

MAFS Aus Julia job

People were so confused by MAFS Aus bride Julia’s job title, so here’s what she does for work

Suchismita Ghosh

‘What on earth does a confidence and charisma consultant actually do?’

Punch the viral monkey has a girlfriend

Guys, Punch the monkey has now found a girlfriend and I am sobbing eternally

Hayley Soen

I’ll sleep well tonight