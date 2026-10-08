Anna Leigh Wilson says Johnny Bananas ‘plotted’ underwear row on The Challenge: Cutthroat

Anna Leigh Wilson was sadly eliminated from The Challenge: Cutthroat during the most recent episode, and in a new interview with Page Six she’s spoken out about *that* moment when Johnny Bananas’ underwear was found in her bag.

Anna Leigh Wilson has claimed that Johnny Bananas plotted the underwear drama that erupted during her final episode of The Challenge: Cutthroat. His underwear appeared in Anna Leigh’s bag, prompting Alexis Lete to accuse her of flirting with Johnny before the two women had a major argument.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Leigh (@thebucketlistvagabond)



The confrontation followed Anna Leigh’s on-screen interaction with Leo Dionicio while her husband, Coy Wilson, was at home. After her elimination in Wednesday’s episode, Anna Leigh accepted that she had crossed a line with Leo but pushed back against other claims about her behaviour.

Speaking to Page Six, Anna Leigh said she was certain Johnny had engineered the underwear incident. “I knew it was plotted,” she said. “Like, who wants to take a grown man’s underwear?” Anna Leigh added of Johnny: “He does everything for the plot.”

Despite blaming him for setting up the situation, she said their friendship remained intact. “But Bananas and I are friends, so I don’t care what they do,” she said while discussing Johnny and Alexis.

Of course, the mystery underwear was not the only storyline Anna Leigh had to answer for. Earlier in the season, she and Leo had an intimate conversation in which they both said they were “horny”, while he called her his “eye candy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Leigh (@thebucketlistvagabond)



Anna Leigh, who has been married to Coy since 2020, later said on Instagram that she had “crossed the line” and apologised to him after returning from filming. She told Page Six that she informed Coy about the exchange “the moment I got my phone. There was no surprise there,” she said.

Anna Leigh acknowledged her role in the controversy, saying: “I made a mistake.” However, she argued that taking accountability did not mean accepting “the director’s cut that everybody else wrote for me.”

She said she was prepared to own the embarrassing things she actually did during the season, but objected to what she described as people adding “bonus scenes” to the story. So whilst she might be taking the blame for the Leo exchange, the underwear plot is being placed firmly at Johnny’s door.

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