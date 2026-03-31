Project Hail Mary book explains HUGE role the beetles played that Ryan Gosling’s film left out

7 hours ago

There’s an important detail in the Project Hail Mary book that explains the real significance of the beetles, and it makes their role in the story a lot bigger than what we see in the film.

If you only watched the movie, you probably remember them as those small probes at the end of the story. They’re named John, Paul, George and Ringo, and they’re basically sent off to carry samples of Taumoeba back to Earth.

But the book actually explains there’s much more going on with them.

So, what are the beetles really for?

Well, in simple terms, they are unmanned mini-ships designed for transport. Their main job is to safely carry Taumoeba, the microbe that eats Astrophage, back to Earth so humanity can use it to save the Sun.

But actually, in the book, they end up becoming a lot more important than just delivery vehicles.

At one point during the mission, the Hail Mary runs into a serious problem. After a risky operation in space, the ship’s fuel lines become contaminated with Astrophage-eating microbes. Basically, this means the main fuel system is no longer reliable.

So, the crew suddenly can’t just rely on the ship’s original fuel source anymore. And that’s where the beetles come in.

Because each beetle has its own separate, clean fuel supply, they become a backup solution. Grace and Rocky actually use three of the four beetles to help power the Hail Mary and get it back into working condition. Without them, the mission could have gone very differently.

So, while the film mostly focuses on their final job of sending Taumoeba back to Earth, the book shows they also play a critical role in keeping the Hail Mary itself running during a major crisis.

Basically, they’re both a delivery system and an emergency lifeline.

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