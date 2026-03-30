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Ryan Gosling’s ‘sl*tty little glasses’ in Project Hail Mary have a mega wholesome backstory

Hot men in glasses > hot men without glasses

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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So-called “slutty little glasses” have been having a cultural moment for a few years now, with Ryan Gosling the latest to don them in Project Hail Mary.

Written by Andy Weir, author of The Martian, Project Hail Mary is about a scientist trying to save planet Earth from a sun-eating space virus. It’s shockingly funny, yet gutting at the same time, and apparently, it called for Ryan Gosling to sport some slutty little glasses. Suffice it to say that it worked, and people are obsessed.

“Born too late to see dinosaurs, too early to see flying cars, but just in time to see Ryan Gosling wearing glasses with nerdy shirts,” one person wrote.

“Ryan Gosling in glasses is doing things to me,” another said, as a third added, “We need more Ryan Gosling with glasses fr.”

Amazon MGM

Credit: Amazon MGM

For most of the film, when he was not actively using them to read, his character, Ryland Grace, usually had his glasses hanging off his face. This was an invention of Ryan Gosling, who assumed that’s how people position their glasses.

“Then Phil started making comments like, ‘You know that’s a really weird way to do that, right?’ And I was like: ‘It is? Oh, then I’ll do it the other way.’ He was like: ‘No, we shot for two weeks. That’s how you have to do it now.’ And so that’s what it is,” he revealed.

Though slutty little glasses are now a staple of cinema, with the likes of Andrew Garfield and Jonathan Bailey also getting that treatment, there was actually a reason Ryan Gosling wore those specs.

Here’s why Ryan Gosling wore those glasses in Project Hail Mary

The obvious answer is that some people can’t see properly, but in an interview with USA Today, Ryan Gosling revealed the real reason for his slutty little glasses in Project Hail Mary.

You see, when brainstorming the look for Ryland Grace, the actor tried on a bunch of things in the hopes of nailing his style down. His daughter was there and had quite the reaction to him in glasses.

“They’re [his kids] the harshest critics, but they are always right, for the most part, and they’ve really been so helpful,” he explained. “When I was playing with the character, just trying stuff out, and I threw on some glasses, my daughter went, ‘You look smarter with glasses.’ And I was like: ‘Well, thank you very much. I think I will be wearing these in the film. Thank you for that note.”

As for the glasses themselves, they’re actually vintage Savile Row Rimway eyeglasses. They’re made with a 14K, rolled gold frame and a sharp-angled nose bridge.

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Featured image credit: Amazon MGM

More on: Celebrity Film Project Hail Mary
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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