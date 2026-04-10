The Valley’s Lacy Nicole was victim of terrifying ‘kidnapping and human trafficking’ ordeal

The Valley cast member Lacy Nicole previously revealed she was the terrifying kidnapped and human trafficked in her early twenties.

Lacy, who is the girlfriend of Jesse Lally, declined to appear on The Valley last season, but has made her debut appearance for the new season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lacy (@lacyoc)



She opened up to People last year about the traumatic ordeal, recalling the moment she and her best friend were kidnapped after being followed.

She explained: “It was a horrific crime. We were taken by a gang of men, and the charges included human trafficking, kidnapping with the intent of sodomy and r*pe, assault, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, carjacking, theft. There were 22 charges. When you’re in your early 20s, you don’t necessarily have literature on how to handle trauma. I just swallowed it and became very unwell.”

Lacy says she developed “seven autoimmune diseases” and “was on a plethora of medications” to help her “exist” after the ordeal, but felt like doctors were “really not getting to the root of the problems.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lacy (@lacyoc)



She then had to testify in court, which she found to be “worse than the crime.” Lacy continued: “It’s the aftereffects that kind of boggle you. But the testimony is when I really decided to start learning about why I was so unwell.”

She developed PTSD as a result, something which still affects her today, saying: “I’m terrified to go in movie theaters. Something about it triggers my PTSD. I try my hardest just to avoid them. At this point — if it’s been eight years and I’m still terrified to sit in a theater — I politely decline. That’s why I always say healing isn’t linear.”

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