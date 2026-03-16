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OnlyFans identical twins public videos

The OnlyFans twins keep filming strange videos in public and they’re getting wilder by the minute

I need five business days to recover

Suchismita Ghosh | Trends
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April and Amelia Maddison, the identical twins who run an OnlyFans account together, started filming their videos out in public now, and it’s so strange.

The sisters from Australia have built a huge following by leaning heavily into the fact that they’re twins. Over the years, loads of people have criticised their content, with some even calling it “incestuous”. The twins have always pushed back on that label and insist they have boundaries. According to them, they simply do everything together, and people are reading too much into it.

Still, their videos do rely a lot on suggestion, twin jokes, and situations that make you pause for a second and go… hang on.

And recently, they’ve started filming more of these clips out in public places instead of just behind closed doors. Which somehow makes everything feel even stranger.

So, here are a few of the recent videos doing the rounds.

These ‘asking for a ride’ videos are a thing apparently

In one clip, the twins approach someone in a car and ask for a ride. The driver says he doesn’t give lifts to strangers and asks if they’ve got gas money. They say no.

Instead, he asks them to do a 360 spin. The twins turn around, do the spin, and suddenly the ride is approved. The whole thing feels incredibly staged, but it’s still racked up loads of views.

There are also a lot of bikini adjustment videos

Another recurring theme in their content is one twin “fixing” the other’s bikini. In one video, they’re both standing there in swimwear while one of them pulls and stretches the other’s bikini bottoms as if adjusting them. It goes on for a while, and it’s just uncomfortable to watch.

Especially because, again, they are sisters.

Then there are the classic ‘twin fantasy’ clips

A lot of their videos are actually pretty simple. The twins stand close together, hug, smile at the camera, and lean into the whole identical twin thing.

One caption literally reads, “Your twin fantasy.” Right.

Apparently, we’re also going on triple dates now

In another clip, the twins are sitting at a bar holding drinks, smiling at the camera. The caption suggests it’s a POV of being on a “triple date” with them.

Which is… certainly one way to frame a night out.

Some videos just leave you slightly speechless

There’s also this clip that honestly just falls into the “what did I just watch?” category.

Sometimes they’re just walking around

One video literally shows the twins walking down the street while the caption reads, “Are you following us?” Hopefully not.

And of course, there’s always a choice to make

Finally, we’re back to their classic format: Choose between two options. The twins ask viewers to pick between “twin one” and “twin two” before adding, “Unless you can handle both of us.”

Personally, I think I’ll sit this one out.

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Suchismita Ghosh | Trends
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