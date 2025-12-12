What Ariana Grande herself has actually said about her change in appearance over the years

5 hours ago

Every time Ariana Grande makes a public appearance these days, talk of her overwhelming “transformation” is rife. Yes, she has changed a lot over the years. There’s no denying that.

She’s has had a huge transformation since her Disney Channel days, and it’s always be rumoured that she might have had some work done. But, it would appear Ari is sick of having to address it, because over the years she’s spoken out about her change in appearance, in what was probably a few attempts to put the conversation to bed. Here’s what she’s said.

Last year, Ariana Grande addressed if she’s had any surgery

Last year, the internet was obsessed with rumours Ariana had undergone a fox eye lift and had a BBL. During Vanity Fair’s Lie Detector Test series, her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo asked her all the important questions. She finally addressed if she’d had any cosmetic surgery.

Cynthia kicked off with: “Did you get your nose done?” To which Ariana quickly replied: “No.” Cynthia then began quick fire rolling off procedures, to get Ari’s response.

“Boob job?”, was next – to which the answer was also no. Ariana then joked “Can you imagine?” before she said she has not had a face lift “yet” – but is “open” to the idea of one in the future.

Ariana was also asked about a fox eye lift, a chin implant or a Brazilian butt lift – all of which were met with a resounding “no”. Talking about what she actually has had done, Ariana said: “I’ve had fillers in various places and Botox, but I stopped, like, four years ago. And that is the extent.”

She’d previously spoken about Botox and fillers

But, this interview wasn’t the first time Ariana Grande had spoken about getting Botox and fillers done. In a chat with Vogue, she said she used the procedures to “hide” but stopped getting anything done in 2018.

“Full transparency… As a beauty person, as I do my lips, I’ve had a tonne of lip filler over the years and Botox,” she said. “For a long time beauty was about hiding for me. And now I feel like maybe it’s not.”

She then explained she “stopped in 2018 because I just felt so… too much”, and added she wanted to “see my well-earned cry lines and smile lines”. Ari said that while “ageing is such a beautiful thing”, she wouldn’t be against getting other procedures in the future.

“Now, might I get a facelift in 10 years?,” she then joked. “I might, yeah!” Good for you!

Ariana joked she’s ‘looking for her eyebrows’ after filming Wicked

In recent years, Ari has been rocking the bleached look, and she joked about losing her eyebrows during Wicked. She opened up about her Glinda transformation, and told Variety: “Glinda required a lot of vocal work for me. Certain things maybe won’t melt away. Some will, but I’m really grateful for the pieces that will stay with us forever. What a beautiful thing to be left with, and to feel the ghost of every day.

“And, you know, I’m still looking for my eyebrows. I’ll let you know if I find them — I hope I don’t.”

‘I transformed my whole look’

Ariana also spoke further about how the role of Glinda made her “transform her whole look”. Ariana used to always rock a heavy winged liner, and that’s one of the things she no longer does.

In a video talking about her new makeup vibe, she said: “Glinda’s makeup kinda made me transform my entire look and my entire relationship to makeup. I just love it so much. Love, love, love.

“There’s no, like, thick eyeliner. There’s no, like, heavy crease. It’s just, like, really warm and open and pretty and, you know, the lashes are in, like, a cat shape, which still gives you the, like, cat eye lift that I usually love, but it’s also just a more honest representation of what you look like. It’s just like, oh this is an eye.”

